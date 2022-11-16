As we enter this Thanksgiving season, a time when indigenous history in the United States is often misremembered or trivialized, we should be mindful that November is National Native American Heritage Month.
For those of us who live and work at UT, Native American heritage is not distant or inaccessible. It is at all times within walking distance. When I first learned that the oldest structure at UT is a Native American burial mound on the agriculture campus, erected sometime between 600 and 1000 C.E., I went out looking for it.
From old photos online, you cannot tell where the mound is exactly. In the photos – which probably should not exist since the site is designated as sacred by tribes – there are few glimpses of buildings, giving the impression that the small hill stands in quiet isolation from the bustle of campus.
I thought maybe the mound rested in the peaceful woods behind Morgan Hall. I thought maybe it was located near UT Gardens. After a fruitless walk to these places, I asked a staff member at Pendergrass Library where I could find the sacred burial site, and I got an answer that shocked me.
The mound is sitting right near a heavy construction zone on the busy corner of Joe Johnson and E.J. Chapman Drives, with nothing to protect it but a small metal fence and its placement since 1978 on the National Register of Historical Places. I’d walked by it many times without noticing it.
If you walk behind the mound, you’ll find a path where plants and trees are labeled with their Cherokee names. There is a memorial and a plaque that provide context for the mound’s history. But from where most people pass by the 11-foot rise, there is nothing to designate it as ancient or sacred.
The site, then, is more than an important indigenous space. It is also a symbol of the placement of Native history on campus, geographically and historically central and yet marginalized within a story of growth and success.
The land over which UT is rapidly reproducing itself is part of the traditional territory of the Aniyunwiya peoples (now Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, and United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians), Shawnee peoples and Tsoyaha peoples (Yuchi, Muscogee).
Land acknowledgements like these are starting places on the path towards greater awareness of Native history and life. They are a push that leads us to deeper places of knowing. There is beauty in coming into contact with the ancientness of this land on which we live and study and form connections with one another.
There is also power in considering the many centuries that this land was inhabited before Blount College was established in 1794.
Today, the indigenous population at UT is very small. According to data from the university, 12 of this year’s 6,846 incoming freshmen identify as “American Indian or Alaska Native,” or roughly 0.00175% of the record-breaking class.
Though indigenous people make up a tiny percentage of the UT community, their stories are increasingly visible, thanks in large part to the work of the Native American Student Association (NASA) and McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture. These organizations have created ways for the wider community to engage with Native heritage this month.
In a small step towards deeper awareness, students, staff and faculty can follow the work of NASA through the organization’s Instagram account, @utknasa. Through this account, NASA shares information about events like its indigenous art showcase, “We Are Still Here,” hosted on Nov. 11.
Students can also visit a newly reimagined exhibit at the McClung Museum titled “Repatriation of Archaeology & the Native Peoples of Tennessee,” which opened in August and will remain until June 2024, when it is set to be replaced by an exhibit on the burial mound.
The exhibit explains the process of repatriation, where funerary or sacred objects are returned to tribal nations through a law called The Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA).
For those who visited the longstanding exhibit on “Archaeology & the Native Peoples of Tennessee,” the layout of the space will look much the same. However, hundreds of objects have been removed from view as the museum works to return ancestors and their sacred objects home.
Lisa King, an associate professor of English at UT who specializes in Native rhetorics through museum spaces, received a grant from the Luce Foundation to work on a new exhibit on the history of the mound and the presence of Native peoples in the area to this day.
Through the process, King, alongside museum leadership and Ellen Lofaro, director of repatriation at UT, have met with tribal representatives to design a space that honors their voices and the continued presence and dignity of Native peoples.
The repatriation exhibit makes public what is often a private process, thereby including the broader community in mindfulness of Native heritage and our collective responsibility in the face of systematic dispossession. Students can visit the exhibit for free Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
These are starting places offered for free to the UT community, and November, a season of thankfulness for the blessings of land and of each other, is a perfect time to explore the indigeneity of this space we inhabit. It is also a beautiful time to visit the burial mound.
As I reflect on what this season means, I am reminded of the words of Joy Harjo, former professor of English at UT and three-term Poet Laureate of the United States, who served as commencement speaker in May for the College of Arts and Sciences.
In her address, Harjo, an internationally renowned writer and performer who is member of the Muscogee Nation, spoke a prayer fitting for a time like this.
“Pray thankfulness for this earth we are,” Harjo said. “Pray thankfulness for this sun we are. Pray thankfulness for the songs we are. Pray thankfulness for these waters we are. Pray thankfulness for this love we are.”
With Harjo’s prayer at the ready and this ancient, continuing landscape around us, may we enter thanksgiving with honesty in the face of history and care for one another.
