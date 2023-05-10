The last four years have been completely transformative. I am in awe when I think back to 2019 and how much has happened since that time. I came to UT largely empty and I am leaving full — full of love, full of memories and full of what my mother would call a sense of poignancy.
When you are about to graduate college, the amorphous fog that was once Your Future condenses into a series of nagging questions. Who have I become? What have I received, other than a ticket into the professional class and an eerie sense of how little I actually know about the world?
But I will put these questions on hold so that I can thank all the people who have shaped my life here.
First, I want to thank my wife, whom I met in a dining hall during our freshman year at UT. Thank you for sweetly encouraging me to take on every new role and for filling my life with love. May we find new peace in this time of change and in every place we go. And may we have more time to read.
(I would also like to take this moment to thank our cat, Michelle, who has always tried her best to get between me and my computer. I will be done with all my homework soon and I can give you all the attention you demand.)
To my family, and especially my grandmother, who was the most faithful reader of my writing at the Beacon: Everything I know about being in relationship with other people I learned from you, and we are the best people to be in relationship with.
To the circle of friends who sustained us: Michael, Gracyn, Landry, Katy, Cate, Amy, Hollie, Emma, Luke, Jarrett, Camille, Jonathan, JuliAnna, Magnolia, Faezeh, Mohammad, Nishith, Lee, John, Juliette and so many more — thank you for sharing your love with us.
To the people who constitute the Departments of English and Religious Studies: You are extraordinary. I wouldn’t choose any other academic homes even if I were punished in all my next lives with eternal undergraduate-dom.
To the administrative units of this university, and particularly the Division of Enrollment Management: Thanks for keeping things interesting. My class has been both the victim of terrible historical timing and the benefactor of good managerial timing. All of us, including the staff of The Daily Beacon, work in places that are really on the rise.
I am so thankful for Abby Ann Ramsey, who takes over as Editor-in-Chief of the Beacon today, and who is one of its most talented stewards. She is a great friend and has made this a wonderful place to work each day. I look up to her in many ways and I know that the Beacon will thrive under her leadership.
Leaving the Beacon after four years of writing and editing is a sudden change, and like all sudden changes, it’s hard to take. I am losing a community of people, many of whom I saw or spoke to almost every day. I want to thank especially the members of this year’s editorial team: Autumn Hall, Emma Coffey, Olivia Hayes, Andrew Peters, Eric Woods, Josh Lane, Alexandra Ashmore, Erick Gomez, Kailee Harris, Lauren Ward, Lily Marcum, Jackie Dremel and finally, Bella Hughes, who will be the Beacon’s next managing editor. Besides being wonderful co-workers, you all are wonderful people.
Student media work is a collaborative effort of more people than I can reasonably thank here. If you have ever given your time to the Beacon, I am thankful for you. Our director Jerry Bush and our technology coordinator Austin Orr have been great advisors for the last four years.
I want to also recognize the editors-in-chief I served under during my time here: Kylie Hubbard Irvine, Gabriela Szymanowska, Aly DeMarco and Sarah Rainey. You all gave more than you ever took. In one of the most demanding student leadership roles, you showed perseverance and grace.
Finally, I want to thank Knoxville for being a great place to live these last four years and for the foreseeable future. My little family and I are staying here for many reasons, but chief among them is Old North Abbey, an Anglican church with an Appalachian spirit and one of the most special places on Earth.
We thought Knoxville would only ever signify stress and fatigue, but it has been redeemed. God has been good to us here, and we are staying to see what else this place can teach us.
