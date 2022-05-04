It’s hard to believe that my time as Editor-in-Chief — and my time as a college student — is finally coming to a close.
This past year has flown by so quickly, and it is crazy to think that my college days are behind me. However, I feel that my time at the University of Tennessee, and at The Daily Beacon, has been well spent. I feel fulfilled and content, and I am so looking forward to the future.
You cannot look toward the future, though, without reflecting on the past. My four years here have been so life-changing and I am incredibly grateful for the experiences I have had. I went from being a timid, shy college freshman to being a confident and ambitious soon-to-be graduate.
My time in college has been all over the place. I have experienced personal growth, hard times, a global pandemic and more. The one constant, though, has been my time with The Daily Beacon.
I started at the Beacon when I was that nervous college freshman in Aug. 2018. I was so intimidated by the Beacon when I first began my time here, and I thought that there would never come a day that I was in leadership. However, that changed when I stepped out of my comfort zone and decided to apply for Campus News Editor in April 2020, and then again when I applied for Editor-in-Chief a year ago in March 2021.
I am so thankful for the time I have spent at the Beacon. I have learned so many valuable skills — life skills, communication skills, problem-solving skills, leadership skills and more — but I believe that what is most truly valuable from my experience at the Beacon is the people I have met along the way.
Although my time as Campus News Editor was fully online, my time as Editor-in-Chief has been entirely in-person. I have had the privilege of being in the office nearly every day of the week for an entire academic year working with an incredible editorial team and staff. Each and every member of the Beacon has shaped me in some way, whether that be by teaching me how to listen better, how to handle conflict, how to set boundaries or even how to have more fun.
I wish I could thank each and every person I have ever spoken to in my time at the Beacon. Although I cannot thank everyone here, I would like to personally thank the following people for being so exceptional this past year. If I were to thank every single person who has affected me in my time at the Beacon, this letter could go on forever. But even if you are not mentioned here, I know that all of you are going to do such amazing things, whether that’s at the Beacon or just in life.
Caleigh Rozmenoski, thank you for teaching me how to enjoy the small moments and to find joy and optimism in life — and for being the most excellent Managing Editor a girl could ask for. Daniel Dassow, thank you for showing me how to put extensive care and thought into all that I do, and for leading by such an outstanding example for those around you. Maddy Muschek, thank you for showing me how to find humor in the mundane and for teaching me how to prioritize my needs.
Alexandra Ashmore, thank you for showing me how to be resilient and strong. Kyra Bogdan, thank you for showing me how to lead with kindness. Josh Lane, thank you for showing me how to listen with intention. Ethan Stone, thank you for showing me how to be honest and open with those around me.
Bella Hughes, thank you for showing me how to be brave and how to voice my concerns. Kailee Harris, thank you for showing me how to take initiative and get the job done no matter what obstacles I may face. Kim Lalas, thank you for showing me how to be a better leader and communicator. Abby Ann Ramsey, thank you for teaching me how to see the best in people, believe in myself and to not be afraid to step out of my comfort zone.
Kylie Irvine (Hubbard), thank you for pouring your time, effort and care into me and this organization. Alexandra DeMarco, thank you for believing in me and teaching me how to be a great leader. Jerry Bush and John Kennedy, thank you both for all of your advice and mentorship. Paige Greene, thank you for seeing something in me and hiring me to work at this wonderful organization four years ago.
Also, thank you to Keenan Thomas, Calista Boyd, Emma Hudson, Chloe Weaver, Sadie Kimbrough, Emma Coffey, Austin Orr, Olivia Hayes, Nahan Abubucker, Macy Roberts, Megan Engle, Rachel Parkison, Ben Goldberger and so many others.
The Beacon lies in the best hands following mine and Caleigh’s departure. Daniel Dassow, the next Editor-in-Chief, and Abby Ann Ramsey, the next Managing Editor, are going to lead with compassion and heart. They are going to pour their best efforts into this organization and leave it better than they found it. I could not think of anyone better to fill our shoes.
Lastly, thank you to The Daily Beacon. I will never forget my time here. Here’s to the future.
Always,
Sarah Rainey
Editor-in-Chief