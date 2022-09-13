On stage at Thompson-Boling Arena for her first Torch Night as chancellor, Donde Plowman demonstrated her Rocky Top bona fides before a crowd of brand new freshmen, faces warm in the light of orange glowsticks.
“You can never really be a gator,” she said. “You can never be a bulldog or an elephant. But you can always be a Volunteer!”
We all (my freshman self included) erupted with applause. I smiled bigger than I expected I would smile. The sentiment was stirring even for those of us who had struggled to display school spirit all our lives until that very moment.
We wanted to be part of something. We wanted to be Volunteers.
Now, three years and a pandemic later, even more students want to be Volunteers. So many, in fact, that the university’s data is breaking.
I got the chance to interview Chancellor Plowman on Sept. 1. She said the 15% growth in this year’s freshman class over last year’s was “unexpected” – the result of faulty predictive models. It’s also true that UT’s entire undergraduate student body grew 7.9% this year alone.
Beyond data, the chancellor had a succinct explanation for why the 2022-2023 student body is the largest in UT’s 228-year history.
“We’ve just become really popular, in every state in the country and in every county in the state of Tennessee,” Plowman said.
She’s right. The largest student body means that more people than ever want to be Volunteers.
And what besides a certain draw to Rocky Top could account for why UT is growing while four-year public colleges around the U.S. are hemorrhaging students and a new report from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission found that the number of Tennessee students enrolling in higher education dropped 9% in the last two years?
Plowman said she turns to families to get answers.
“I go out and I ask parents all the time, ‘Why did you choose the University of Tennessee?’ And whether they’re from out of state or in state, I want to know what the answer is,” the chancellor said. “I was at move-in day this year and I asked them all, why did you choose us? And I heard things again and again like, ‘My daughter just wants to be a Volunteer.’”
I think parents are onto something. It seems like everyone wants to be a Vol. This is the particular appeal of our mascot and our creed – together, they go beyond the typical trappings of school spirit and become an aspiration for the people who hear them time and again.
We are living through a very particular moment in the history of UT, as we rebuild from the pandemic with greater energy than we had before. New buildings and programs reflect a surge in research funding. Expanded scholarships have made UT more accessible to students across the state, building the largest ever student body.
Our two top leaders, Chancellor Donde Plowman and UT System President Randy Boyd are business people for whom growth is the surest sign of success. Everywhere they look, they see success.
This Fall Family Weekend, take time to celebrate what it means to be a Volunteer and the work it took to get your student to this dynamic community. And take this special issue of the Daily Beacon — complete with an exciting visit from the First Lady, a grouchy dad’s guide to campus architecture and memories of The Strip — with you as you go.
