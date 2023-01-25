Monday was my last first day of classes as an undergraduate, but it didn’t feel the way a first day of class is supposed to. With a creeping sense of overwhelm somehow already at my back, syllabus day felt like the final days of spring 2021, when I was a sophomore living alone in Laurel Hall at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. I could never imagine that I’d feel so ready to be done, and that the feeling could be accompanied by so much shame.
The shame comes because we are expected to earn our burnout. I feel like I have not earned mine. I feel like the pandemic wasn’t actually that hard to live through, especially because I was fortunate to not lose any friends or family members to the virus and because I was a college student for whom the pandemic mostly involved a lot of sitting.
The shame of burnout is also a sense of being stuck, since people rarely discuss what’s on the other side. Things that have burned out typically cannot be lit again. That’s why I appreciated the phrasing used last week by Jacinda Ardern, the young and progressive prime minister of New Zealand, when she surprised the world by announcing she would resign.
“I know what this job takes,” Arden said on the edge of tears. “And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple.”
I am not resigning my post as editor or dropping out of school at the last minute. But I am ready to admit that my tank has run down, and that I’m grateful the end is in sight. I also feel sympathy for Ardern as critics publish their op-eds saying that she wasn’t very good at her job anyway and that her style — the direct but deep empathy she showed after the Christchurch mosque shootings in March 2019, for example — was her only true substance.
What they really mean is that perhaps she has ulterior motives for resigning or that her performance as a steady leader through the pandemic does not merit her fatigue.
I sat in class yesterday as professors laid out attendance policies and book lists and all I could think was that I was ready to be done. It’s hard for me to admit because for so long, I’ve staked my identity on my energy for school and work.
Of course, this may sound like a typical case of “senioritis.” But I think it’s also a condition peculiar in some ways to the class of 2023. When we came to UT as freshmen in fall 2019, we were told over and over again by seniors to be present for every moment in college and to get involved because it goes by fast.
College has not gone by fast for us. It has been a tiring process of finding our place on campus only to be sent home after a semester, uneasily welcomed back and, at length, halfway reintegrated into the social fabric we once knew. We saw student leaders who came before us lead large and engaged organizations and then bravely steer them through the pandemic. Now, we are expected to be back to normal, as if the pandemic is not still the largest determining factor in our lonely college experience.
Burnout is something that happened to us, and it has knocked the energy from our daily lives in small ways. Though I will always associate school with the anxious malaise of COVID, I am trying to detach myself from feelings of shame at my own fatigue.
As Ardern said, “We give all that we can for as long as we can, and then it’s time.”
Before my time has come (and I mean graduation), I want to move beyond the burnout and fill my tank up enough to enjoy my last months at the university and the paper I love. So here is a brief, non-sectarian prayer for those whose first day of class was as unsettling as mine:
May you find strength in the memory of all you have endured and the person you have been in times of hardship.
May each day present you with opportunities for connection to others that once seemed impossible.
May the words you read and hear bring you new life, and may you speak words of life to people you love and people you do not.
May you be reminded in sudden moments of the things you love and your history with them.
May you live each day in the knowledge that you are not simply living a day, but living a life.
May the sight of beautiful things mean more to you than the legacy you leave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.