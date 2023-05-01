I have a small confession to make: I never wanted to come to UT.
Vanderbilt was my dream school. I loved the campus, the prestige, Nashville. I spent weeks crafting and revising my essay until it was perfect. The rejection letter came, and a few (many, actually) tears later, I mournfully accepted my fate as a Volunteer.
My freshman year entrenched me even deeper into an anti-UT hole. I had no friends and spent my days crying in my twin XL dorm bed over my long-distance high school sweetheart. (Pro tip for the ladies: never come to college with a boyfriend. Trust me.)
Sophomore year, things changed. I parted ways with the boyfriend. I joined The Daily Beacon as a copy editor. I took upper-level English classes that meant something to me.
Junior year, I moved in with my best friends who showed me love, compassion and loyalty. I cheered hard at many Vol football games. I noticed how pretty Clinch Avenue is in the fall when the leaves on the trees that hang over the street change colors. I started my creative writing concentration and found that I absolutely love workshopping.
Senior year, I became Copy Chief to the world’s best copy editors. I saw Lizzo at Volapalooza. I felt overwhelming pride when Tennessee beat Alabama on Oct. 15, 2022. I cried at my time at UT coming to a close.
At last, I saw the world through orange-colored lenses.
I will treasure every memory: swaying with my peers during the alma mater in Neyland, going down the slip-n-slide at a muddy backyard frat party, having countless classes in HSS with those desk chairs that seem to multiply everyday, spending my Tuesday nights at Cool Beans’ trivia and even finding a roach curled up in my bath towels in my dorm room freshman year.
I will miss Remedy Coffee, Union Ave Books, walks along the Tennessee River in Sequoyah Hills, Yassin’s, Ayres Hall, afternoons lounging under the sun in Circle Park.
I will miss the people. The incredible, fantastic, wickedly smart people. Here comes a long list of thank-yous to many who have shaped me, inspired me, challenged me and taught me innumerable and invaluable lessons.
Daniel Dassow: I admire you for having a vision for the Beacon and for taking us there. Thank you for challenging me and showing me how to be a leader. And thank you for sharing all of your random knowledge tidbits and fun facts. I will think about that picture of you and Kate Hudson for the rest of my life.
Abby Ann Ramsey: you are the most genuine, empathetic, driven, confident, positive person I’ve ever met. Thank you for always lending me an ear or a piece of advice and for caring about grammar as much as I do.
Emma Coffey: thank you for being someone I can spam text about my latest read and for letting me borrow some of the most life-changing books I’ve ever read. You instilled in me the same love of reading I had when I was a kid.
Thank you to Kylie Hubbard Irvine, Autumn Hall, Lily Marcum, Nahan Abubucker, Emily Hurst, Emma Johnson, Ericksen Gomez-Villeda, Macy Roberts, Madison Gupton, Andrew Peters, Parker Holt, Bella Hughes, Ryan Clark, Kenzie Clark, Leah Hubbard, Eric Woods, Lauren Ward, Jackie Dremel and countless others for giving me an incredible senior year at the Beacon.
Thank you to the English Department for giving me everything I needed, wanted and more.
Thank you to Shane Stricker for passing your enthusiasm for creative writing onto me and for helping me rediscover my lost love of storytelling.
Thank you to Michael Knight for never letting me lose sight of my potential and for encouraging me to be someone great.
Thank you to Russel Hirst for being the only person capable of making nuclear security entertaining (and for rewriting my resume that one time).
Thank you to Amy Billone for being the kindest professor on the planet and for showing me the wonders of children’s literature.
Thank you to Gerard Cohen-Vrignaud for showing me the beauty and complexity of poetry and for making me laugh at least once every class. Every time I eat a grape, I think of you.
And thank you to Margaret Lazarus Dean for being a kick-ass woman and professor. I idolize you.
Thank you to the University of Tennessee. I did not want you, nor did I like you very much in the beginning – but now, as I reflect on the past four years, I realize there is nowhere else I belonged but here.
There is a golden tattoo in the shape of the Sunsphere left on my heart and a Volunteers license plate cover on my car that I will take with me wherever I end up next.
Rocky top, you’ll always be home sweet home to me.
Love,
Olivia Hayes
Copy Chief
