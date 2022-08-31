It is an inescapable fact that Tennessee football is and always will be exciting.
It doesn’t matter what year it is, who the coach is, what the roster looks like — Tennessee football will always excite fans.
And most of the time, that excitement is warranted. The Vols have had a lot of exciting teams over the years.
In 2007, the Vols went against all odds and reached the SEC Championship game. The 2016 Vols had arguably the most talented roster of the last 20 years. Last season, Josh Heupel brought a new energy to Knoxville.
But it doesn’t take a once-in-a-decade team to excite Vol fans.
Philip Fulmer had some bad seasons in his later years at Tennessee, but it was still undeniably exciting to watch. Derek Dooley had just one winning season in three years at Tennessee, but that didn’t stop fans from showing up week in and week out. Jeremy Pruitt had one of the worst seasons in Tennessee history on his way out in 2020, but games were still packed.
Tennessee football will always be exciting.
I would argue that the season ahead is one of the most exciting seasons in recent years. Heupel exceeded expectations in his first season. Now he comes back with an even more talented roster to shoot for nine or 10 wins (or more).
Hendon Hooker is one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the SEC and he’s back at Tennessee for a second season. He is — though probably unlikely — a Heisman-caliber quarterback. The first Vol quarterback with a sliver of a chance at Heisman in a long, long time. That’s just another reason for fans to be excited.
And Hooker’s No. 1 target is one of the best wide receivers in the SEC in Cedric Tillman. The two of them will be one of the most dangerous duos in the league.
This season will be the first “normal” season since before the pandemic, ensuring that each game will be packed with rowdy fans.
The Vols will also play in a newly renovated Neyland Stadium, with new seating, a new upper deck, a jumbotron and more. Not to mention the return of the V-O-L-S lettering that can be seen from all around campus.
All this and more makes for an exciting year of Tennessee football ahead.
And I am excited to be joining the Tennessee football beat this season. It seems like the best time possible, honestly. I have watched a lot of football in my years, and most of it has been Tennessee football.
This season, I’ll be watching from a different point of view.
With every beat that I have been on — softball, soccer, women’s basketball and baseball — I have walked away with a new perspective and appreciation for the sport I covered.
I’m not sure what that will look like after covering a sport that I already know and love, but I am ready to embrace it.
It’s not lost on me that getting to cover college football is a unique experience, especially as a college student. This season I am ready to relish every moment of it.
