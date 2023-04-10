Something interesting has happened at The Daily Beacon over the last few years. As the political temperature of our country has risen, the number of students wanting to write political opinion columns has decreased. Now, we only have one columnist who regularly writes about politics for us, and his column is liberal in orientation. This is a concern for a newspaper that seeks to be a space for all students at UT.
Some conservative students have approached us about writing opinion columns, but whether because they are busy with other activities or because they lose interest, they have not continued to write for the Beacon. Their writing, when it has been shared with us for editing, has not been subject to censorship, but to the very same process of fact-checking and restyling that any opinion column or letter to the editor undergoes.
There are many potential reasons why students aren’t sending political columns or letters to us, and why conservative students in particular are hesitant to do so.
For one, we are all busy college students, and it is much faster to send a Tweet or repost someone else’s views than it is to write a well-reasoned, researched opinion piece. And unlike a Tweet, which can be deleted in a split-second moment of regret, an opinion column published by the Beacon can only be removed under a narrow set of special circumstances. That means your opinion, once expressed on our site, is expressed there forever.
We have received so many requests from past opinion columnists asking us to remove what they wrote during college that we now make certain new writers understand our takedown policy.
Many of the students who ask us to remove their work wrote conservative opinion pieces while at UT. Conservative students say they often face harsh rebuke for expressing their opinions on campus, reportedly to the extent that they will refrain from voicing them. This is a well-documented phenomenon on campuses around the country.
Where are the conservative students willing to brave the editorial process and the potential backlash their opinions may receive? We want them at the Beacon. Like any person who expresses their opinion and sends it out for public consumption on the Internet, these students would be brave. But on a campus where liberal students dominate nearly all discursive spaces, such conservative students would be especially courageous.
We are an open, student-led, editorially-independent newspaper on a large public campus. There is no reason we cannot have a robust and diverse opinion section other than our own lack of searching. So here it goes:
Do you believe Biden is a terrible president and that we should vote Republican in the next election? Please send us your opinion.
Do you think Tennessee’s current abortion laws are better than what we had before Roe v. Wade was overturned? Please send us your opinion.
Do you think gun control is a threat to our personal freedoms as Americans? Please send us your opinion.
Do you believe socialism is dangerous for our nation? Please send us your opinion.
Do you believe liberals have gone too far in trying to make language inclusive of all different kinds of people? Please send us your opinion.
Do you believe the free market and charity are better means of helping those in poverty than governmental programs? Please send us your opinion.
Do you believe that individuals can overcome any system that has held them back as long as they work hard? Please send us your opinion.
If you have any of a range of deeply-held opinions, please write them for us. Let campus know who you are and where you stand. We need all kinds of voices to create a student paper that provides a space for everyone.
You can send us your opinion as a letter to the editor at this link, or you can join our team as an opinion columnist. Please email editorinchief@utdailybeacon.com to learn how to join.
But if you send us your opinion, keep in mind that we have the right as an editorially-independent student newspaper to decline to publish any content that does not meet the standards for quality maintained by the editorial board. The independence that we as student journalists reserve for ourselves is a vital component of the work we do.
The Editorial Board is the team of student editors at The Daily Beacon who oversee creative content.
