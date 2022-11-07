In May 2021, The New York Times collaborated with political scientists at Harvard to create a tool that allows anyone in the U.S. to enter their address and find the political makeup of their surrounding area.
The tool, titled “Do You Live in a Political Bubble?” gives interesting examples of the nation’s most drastically blue and red areas, like San Francisco and Gillette, Wyoming, which are about 90% Democratic and Republican, respectively.
On a large public campus with organizations for every kind of ideology, it’s easy to think that the UT student body brings a more diverse range of party affiliations to the polls. Or maybe it’s easy to think that UT leans red, given its position in a reliably Republican state and county.
Both assumptions are wrong. If you enter the address of Volunteer Hall, UT’s largest dorm which sits on the border of the Fort Sanders neighborhood, the tool returns a stunning result: roughly 95% of residents in the densest area of student housing vote blue. If you enter the address of Hodges Library, that estimate increases to 97%.
Data suggests, then, that the vast majority of UT students who actually go to the polls vote for Democrats. The numbers are so staggeringly high that they cannot possibly reflect the actual political diversity of the student body. In actuality, they reflect low voter turnout among college students, especially in midterms.
That is why this midterm election, The Daily Beacon is not endorsing any particular candidates, but rather the act of voting itself. We are calling on students of all political ideologies to conduct some last minute research on candidates and amendments and head to the polls tomorrow in a vital act of citizenship.
Turnout for Tuesday’s election is not looking great, based on early voting numbers which were 36% lower in Tennessee than the last midterm elections in 2018. Predictably, turnout was the worst among young voters. Of the 882,310 Tennesseeans who cast an early ballot, only 4% were between the ages of 18 and 29.
In the political climate of Tennessee, it’s easy to become jaded and believe your vote doesn’t matter or to want to steer clear of the entire political process.
But your vote truly does matter. No matter what your beliefs are, your vote counts in one way or another. Even if your candidate doesn’t win, your show of support contributes to higher numbers, which can encourage them and candidates like them to run again and can help build a culture of beliefs that match your own.
If everyone thought their vote didn’t matter, no one would vote. In a place as red as Knox County, everyone thought Republican incumbent Glenn Jacobs was a shoe-in to be reelected as county mayor in this year’s August elections. And Jacobs did win. But his victory margin declined 22 points from his 2018 race. Those votes for him and his opponent, Debbie Helsley, truly did count. These races could be closer than you think.
To prepare for voting, here are a few tips.
If you did not vote early, you must vote at your assigned location, which you can find on an app called GoVoteTN. Downloading another app feels exhausting, but it’s incredibly helpful. Simply enter your address to double check that you’re going to the right polling location. You do not want to end up at the wrong place on Election Day.
On the app, you can also see sample ballots. It’s hard to know exactly how many races you’re voting in, especially in an election that has so many local ramifications. Instead of going to a million websites to figure out what you’re voting on, the app will show you exactly what your ballot will look like, so you won’t get caught off guard. From there, you can look up the candidates and do your research.
If your address has changed and you have not updated your voter registration, you can still vote at your new location – you’ll just have to do some extra paperwork. Type your new address in the app to see what your new location would be. When you get there, tell them you’re not registered there, but that your address has changed. They can’t stop you from voting there, as long as you found the correct new location.
You do not need your voter registration card to vote. All you need is your I.D. You should not have anything else with you. Make sure you’ve looked up everything before you enter the polls, and then keep your phone stowed away.
Lastly, be nice to your poll workers, and wish them luck.
For many students at UT, this election is the first time they are eligible to vote. Almost all of us undergraduates were ineligible during the last midterm elections.
This is an exciting moment for our campus, city, state and nation, even if we know how most UT students will vote and who will win most races.
The act of voting is worth endorsing because it’s the product of centuries of fighting and it makes us who we are as a diverse community.
Tomorrow, the editorial team will not be holding our regular meeting in order to give editors a chance to visit the polls and vote. Democrat or Republican, you should take time to do the same.
Sincerely,
The Editorial Team
