The UN Human Rights Council has been criticized for inaction and has also come under scrutiny for protecting human rights abusers such as China and Venezuela. The authority that this non-governmental organization holds over countries who disobey human rights law is similar to any other government where politics and differences of opinion often turn holistic initiative into a game of power. This was one of the reasons the United States said they pulled out of the organization in 2018.
Last Thursday, Oct. 14, the United States officially rejoined the UN Human Rights Council despite retaliation from both sides of Congress. The main issue the United States is intent on standing for is support of Israel, despite an overwhelming majority of Human Rights Council members taking a neutral approach to de-escalate tensions between Palestine and Israel on the Gaza Strip.
The U.S. withdrew under the Trump administration back in 2018. When they made that isolated move, BBC reported, “The US ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, did not mince her words announcing the decision, calling the council a ‘hypocritical and self-serving organization.’”
However, this withdrawal was hypocritical in itself as the United States has repeatedly said that human rights is the top priority of their foreign policy while they continue to fund human rights abusers such as Egypt and Israel. From the Institute for Policy Studies, Stephen Zunes writes:
“Virtually all Western countries share the United States’ strong support for Israel’s legitimate right to exist in peace and security, yet these same nations have refused to provide arms and aid while the occupation of lands seized in the 1967 war continues. None come close to offering the level of diplomatic support provided by Washington — with the United States often standing alone with Israel at the United Nations and other international forums when objections are raised over ongoing Israeli violations of international law and related concerns.”
The United States and Israel have a “if you scratch my back, then I’ll scratch yours” dynamic. The close U.S. ally has been instrumental in supporting American militant strategy with the former Soviet Union and South Africa during the Apartheid, as well as keeping Syria in check for the U.S. All to say that the rhetoric of moral obligation to Israel is a front to the true American political strategy in the Middle East.
Because the Human Rights Council is a collaboration of world leaders with their own political interests, it is almost inevitable that they will vote not only on what the council is set up for, but also in their self interests.
However, that does not make the organization completely useless. BBC World News wrote in a recent report on the advantage of the UN Human Rights Council, “that, as one human rights defender put it, is perhaps the council's biggest strength: It shines a spotlight on some of the world's worst injustices, meaning that "no-one can say they didn't know.”
The council is also integral in bringing awareness and action to offenses made against the LGBTQ community, ethnic and religious minorities and women. Reform is needed to make the organization stronger and stricter with powerful countries committing violations, but any move toward global cooperation to safeguard humanity is a smart move. Especially because the United States has many steps to take in terms of ensuring they uphold the global expectation of human rights.
The United States has had a large role in funding humanitarian missions abroad and taken a vital step in rejoining the human rights council. However, the hypocrisy that the United States is demonstrating in the global human rights conversation from Biden funding the Israeli and Egyptian armies, U.S. human rights violations against Black Lives Matter protesters last year, mass incarceration, global warming’s effect on humanity and immigration serve to demonstrate that the U.S. is not the humanitarian leader they claim to be.
Erin Gwydir is a freshman at UTK this year studying global studies and political science. She can be reached at efgwydir@gmail.com.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.