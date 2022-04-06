What is the Paris Climate Agreement? It was on Dec. 12, 2015 that 196 countries adopted an agreement to do their part in reducing the effects of climate change and global warming with the intent on becoming completely carbon neutral by 2050. The Paris Climate Agreement is the first binding agreement of the whole world to combat climate change, most importantly the commitment of the top two contributors of greenhouse gas emissions: China and the United States. From 2014 data, the two countries make up 45% of global carbon emissions.
The agreement outlines a five year cycle in which, starting in 2020, each nation will submit a plan to reduce their carbon emissions in a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC). In these NDC’s, nations will describe the transformative plans of multiple sectors of their economy. In the first and most recent NDC from the United States, these sectors include: electricity, transportation, buildings, industry, agriculture and non-CO2 greenhouse gas emissions. The specifics of domestic policy concerning climate change are clearer in Biden's budget plan for 2023, introduced in late March.
The plan will tackle everything from increasing the international budget finance to raising the minimum wage for firefighters to combating environmental racism. The current president has made it clear, starting with his campaign, that tackling climate change was a top priority of his, and rightfully so as the world is running out of time to reverse the effects of climate change. However, the upcoming midterms this November will prove crucial for whether those plans are carried out.
Common knowledge unfortunately does well to remind Americans that no matter how popular a bill or budget is, it’s often a political game of power that stunts true progress. In the case of climate change, the American republican party is king in spreading harmful misinformation to block crucial legislation regarding most budget increases to do with global warming, but in particular, preventative measures are what the right wing either cannot seem to understand or relentlessly blocks for reelection from voters who do not understand.
However, arguably more powerful than Congress is the elites in America for whom the Clean Electricity Program harms financially such as Joe Manchin — who is known to have large ties to the coal industry. While Manchin can’t vote directly on the approval of this budget, he can and has lobbied against it so that house reps and senators do not. In other words, if the executive wants to meet their deadlines including an 80% reduction in greenhouse gasses from the power sector by 2030, the “oligarchs” of modern America should be sure to benefit.
Plans to transform the transportation system are no different. Global initiatives show the need to replace cars that rely on gas with electric cars and improved public transportation, which can be done multiple ways. It seems a priority on the back burner for the Biden Administration as they tackle the power grid first.
The economic impact will be fruitful in the long run, but Americans in particular should expect dramatic changes in the upcoming years if the budget is adopted.
Erin Gwydir is a freshman at UT this year studying political science and cinema studies. She can be reached at egwydir@vols.utk.edu
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.