China’s economy has been growing exponentially over the past decade as the nation has continuously moved away from communism to a top-down socialized quasi-market economy. With China’s newfound wealth, they have also grown in power and developed a more sophisticated military. China’s power is ranked number two behind the United States, but the size of Chinese active military personnel is nearly double the size of the United States’ active troops.
China has considered Taiwan a breakaway province since the beginning of Taiwanese history, the two nations gaining peace in the ‘80s while differing in their perspective of Taiwan’s sovereignty. In 2004, the Chinese “Anti-Secession Law” was passed, basically stating that China would use whatever means necessary to stop Taiwan from declaring independence. Official independence is something the current Taiwanese president would like to accomplish before her term is over in 3 years.
Though the United States considers the democratic Taiwan an ally, there are no official treaties or agreements between the two countries on whether the U.S. has an obligation to come to the aid of the island if China chooses to attack. In the Taiwan Relations Act, the U.S. took an informal stance in support of Taiwan, but stressed the importance of a peaceful break away from China. This treaty continues to remain at the forefront of the American “strategic ambiguity” policy. By not clarifying if the United States would act against a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, it creates enough fear in China of the potential of American backing while also not giving Taiwan the assurance that the world’s most advanced military would be behind them. This would encourage Taiwan to strengthen their own military and refrain from instigating China.
In an additional example of support, the United States expressed a commitment to sell weapons to Taiwan in order for them to defend themselves. Other regional partners are committed to stepping up for Taiwan if the time comes. According to an article from CNN, “Japan's Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told CNN in an interview in mid-September that ‘what's happening in Taiwan is directly linked to Japan,’ and Tokyo would respond to any threats to the security of trade routes in the region.”
The month of October saw the highest level of Chinese military presence in Taiwan. Likewise, the United States has increased the sale of weapons to the island and continues to support the Taiwanese claim to independence. In a town hall meeting, Joe Biden made a comment that caught the attention of the Chinese president. When asked if the U.S. would come to Taiwan’s defense if China attacked, the President answered “Yes, there’s a commitment to do that.”
However, the White House Press Secretary later stated that their ambiguous policy has not changed. Some experts are arguing that the U.S should move its approach to “strategic clarity,” that is, making it clear that the United States military would come to the aid of Taiwan, according to Gerald F. Seib from The Wall Street Journal. Seib says China’s growing international presence, as well as recent U.S. actions abroad, could lead China to think that “it can move on Taiwan without consequence.” The pulling of troops out of Afghanistan has caused the U.S. to lose some of its reputation as a protector of democratic nations, which may cause China to undermine the United States’ actions to support Taiwan. In a recent article, CNN reports on an opinion that many democrats are taking, writing:
“Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski, who served as the State Department's top human rights official under the Obama administration, also favors a tougher approach, and said it would be an error to think of Xi Jinping as bluffing in his threatening rhetoric. The Chinese leader has vowed to ‘smash’ any attempts by Taiwan to declare independence, and said in a speech this month that ‘the historical task of the complete reunification of the motherland must be fulfilled, and will definitely be fulfilled.’"
Considering this democratic push and Biden’s comment in the town hall, the U.S. may take a more official stance with Taiwan soon, following the lead of other democracies in the pacific.
Even with numerous allies involved, conflict between Taiwan and China would be, more importantly, a potential war between the United States and China — or more likely a cold war. We are even seeing evidence of a cold war currently. As China increases its military presence in Taiwan and funding toward developing air bases in closest proximity to the island, the United States has responded by increasing training of Taiwanese troops and the sale of weapons as well as speeding up the process of delivery of said weapons. It is also in the interest of the U.S. to keep China in check regarding their severe human rights violations and abundant cases of stealing intellectual property from the U.S. in particular. Overall, the goal is to avoid violence at all costs while keeping China’s expansionist tendencies in check and limiting their growing power internationally. Miscommunication between China and the United States could have long lasting effects that may be catastrophic.
