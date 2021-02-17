Welcome back to this column and welcome to the new year! Congrats guys, we finally made it out of 2020!
2021 seems to be starting out much like how 2020 ended weather-wise, wacky. Wacky weather means some interesting road conditions, which makes it awful hard on us travelers to get where we’re going.
Before we get too much further, I reckon I ought to point out that there is a sort of cultural divide between how southerners and northerners handle winter weather.
In part, that difference is because we typically just don’t see the same amount of winter weather that our northern cousins do. We don’t see lake-effect snow and our winter weather for the most part is just lots of cold rain.
The other part is the type of weather — being more on the warm side here in the south, our usual precipitation falls more in the ice and heavy, wet snow while the cooler North sees drier, more powdery snow.
The difference between the two is pretty staggering once you drive in it.
Here in the Tennessee Valley we tend to see very little of that white stuff every winter, let alone on Christmas. This, of course, was just one of the final surprises that 2020 had in store for us.
Now, I think of myself as a fairly capable driver when it comes to nasty weather. I’ve dealt with flooding, ice, potholes, snakes – you name it, I’ve probably driven through it … or at least come close to.
So, imagine my surprise on Christmas Eve when I nearly got stranded on a secondary route coming home from the barn. I was, as the kids say, shook.
First, let me set the scene for you.
I made it to the barn around 3 p.m. on Dec. 24. The weather was just beginning to spit snow and there was a light, cool breeze starting.
I fed and watered the horses, cleaning two stalls while up there as well. The falling snow was picking up, with big, wet flakes starting to stick to the grass and trees. The wind was now whipping and biting cold and the temperature had dropped already.
I finished and left the barn around 4 p.m. By then the grass had about one-and-a-half inches, the driveway to the barn about half of an inch.
The road to the secondary route was slightly slick, but manageable. Some parts that had been traveled recently were a little slushy, but overall the road was drivable.
The secondary route Highway 441, or to locals Norris Freeway, looked about the same as the road leading to it. The road was a little slippery, but drivable.
That was on the Anderson County side, which had pre-treated their roads a few hours before the snow started. Topping a hill and coming into the Knox County side, road conditions quickly looked worse. Knox County didn’t pre-treat their section of the road.
I had made it a quarter of a mile into Knox County before I started sliding and slipping down a hill and into the other lane.
At that point I was only going around five miles per hour, and had just happened to hit a slick spot on the road.
Thank goodness the traffic in the other lane had stopped already for a car that had trouble making it up the hill.
Had the four-wheel-drive been working on my vehicle, I could’ve made it easily back home. Instead, I found myself maneuvering around in that slushy mess for several minutes, finally reversing back up the hill into a driveway and slowly making my way to a church parking lot nearby.
There I stayed in the car for several hours, with several inches of snow accumulating around me, waiting for my dad and brother to arrive and rescue me. This was a Christmas miracle of sorts, courtesy of a Toyota Tundra. Appropriate, huh?
I tell this harrowing tale of snowy adventure because we’re still seeing some unusual winter weather, especially here in the South.
Weather is kind of unpredictable and snowy, icy weather is certainly no exception.
Slow down, take your time going places and don’t go out unless you have to in uncertain weather.
Stay safe out there and stay warm.
Kelly Alley is a graduate student studying journalism and electronic media. She can be reached at kalley2@vols.utk.edu
