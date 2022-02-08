Here we are — another year, another Wanderer column!
Since travels are still stifled thanks to our “interesting times,” we’re starting off slow and steady these first couple of columns before picking back up with a few adventurous wanderings.
That out of the way, let’s get rolling again!
There are few things that I get awfully picky about, and a good pair of boots is on that list.
I’m not talking about those lace-up work boots, slip-on ankle boots, rain boots or wellies. No, I’m talking about the royalty of Western footwear: the cowboy boot.
Now, the majority of women’s cowboy boots are all sparkly and decorative, serving no other purpose than to declare that the women who wear them out on a special occasion are, indeed, cowgirls. Cowgirls with style, in fact.
There’s nothing wrong with that. Shoot, even I have a pair of nice, sparkly boots for special occasions.
My issue is that these boots are absolutely impractical in an everyday barn setting, especially in the winter. Most have those pointed “roach killer” toe, neck-breaking sized heel and enough sequins and rhinestones to beat Elton John in a sparkle-off competition. That said, you’d be hard pressed to find boots that aren’t like this in women’s section of most Western and ranch stores.
This was my predicament recently.
See, I’m pretty hard on my barn boots. Between the deep, sucking mud of the winter and the dry heat and dust of the summer, day in and day out, my poor boots are lucky to last more than a year. That’s even being picky about buying a long-lasting brand and making sure they stay conditioned regularly too.
The last pair I bought lasted a good while — nearly two years — and would still be going strong, had the right one not started giving me a toothless grin every time I took a stride.
I loved these boots. They were decently cheap, hard-wearing and could withstand extended periods of standing in muddy ponds while working on water obstacles with horses.
I tried my darndest to find a pair of these again to no avail. I even remembered where I bought them from, but like every good villain origin story, I was denied what I loved most.
They were out of my size.
So, I went on a hunt, leading me to a newer, slightly bougie boot store/chain in town. I was desperate, alright?
Now I’ve been in a store like this before, so I knew where to go upon arriving. Armed with a picture in my mind of exactly what I was looking for, I made a beeline to the women’s section, back wall, half sizes.
Then it happened.
My respect for those working any sort of retail or customer service job is high. I’ve been there before, I know some of the struggles.
Unfortunately, the sweet lady who had the misfortune of trying to help me didn’t quite understand what I — with what I’m sure seemed like a crazed look in my eye — was trying to find.
Finally, after a near 15-minute comedy routine of her suggesting pairs and me rejecting nearly every one, I finally settled on a suitable pair.
While they’re still far too fancy for the kind of barn work I get into every day, they’ll get the job done for hopefully another year. At least, I hope they will, for what they cost.
Anyway, that’s the story this time around.
May your perfect boots be easy to find and even easier to break in.
Kelly Alley is a graduate student at UT this year in the School of Journalism. She can be reached at kalley2@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.