Howdy once again and welcome back to yet another Wanderer column!
The ol’ travel column is back again after a brief summer hiatus, chock-full and ready with well-distanced adventures to tell about.
Of course, before we get into any sort of traveling hijinks, I reckon I should probably explain a bit about this column. After all, it is the first column of the school year and a few things have changed for this little space.
First, for the curious, we’ll dive into the title. Thankfully the title hasn’t changed too much over the years and it’s still the same today. The Wondering part comes from a natural curiosity about the world, a thirst for knowledge that can only be quenched by rambling and exploring around.
As for the Wanderer, that’s me, Kelly Alley. I’m a thin horseback rider often seen walking around with a stack of books in my hand or on my back – they keep the wind from knocking me down.
If you haven’t guessed by now, this is a travel column of sorts. I say of sorts because it’s awful hard to do any sort of traveling in today’s age of COVID, so there may be a column or two this year that are not specifically about traveling adventures. I guarantee it will be about things related to rambling around, though.
Other fun little things about the “Wondering Wanderer” is that there are pictures! Yep, just about every column will have at least one picture of the adventures described in ink. Some may be scanned 35mm film negatives, some may be digital – it all depends on which camera I had on me at the time.
A few things about the column have changed a bit. Once upon a time, way back in 2018-2019, this humble little column ran weekly. Then in 2019 to 2020, it dropped down to biweekly – I hadn’t traveled as much that year and didn’t have as much to say.
Now, as a result of COVID-19, the column is now a longer, monthly piece, with the exception of this re-introductory column.
Also, for those who remember the star of a few past columns, my poor little 1988 Toyota Corolla finally sounded its own version of “Taps” over the summer at 400,000 miles. I’m still in the process of getting everything fixed and rebuilt, but pretty soon I’ll have to start referring to it as “Bionic Blue.”
This space tries its darndest to stay out of politics and other contemporary things of that nature. I try to keep things as wholesome and nonpartisan as I can around here. After all, it’s awfully hard to think or keep up with that sort of stuff when you’re hiking in the woods or driving on the open road.
Phew! Well, I reckon we’ve reached the end of this small column … onto a longer one in October! Stay safe and healthy out there, folks.
Kelly Alley is a senior studying journalism and electronic media. She can be reached atkalley2@vols.utk.edu.
