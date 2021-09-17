It’s an odd feeling, being in a cave.
I usually write about traveling above ground, driving around and skirting through small towns, but I figured it’d be awful fun to throw out something a little different today and talk about spelunking.
Yes, that’s a real word, and a fun one too. Spelunk!
Anyway, I finally had the great pleasure of descending into the Earth recently, exploring all the nooks and crannies left behind by centuries of geological happenings. Rock shelves and stalagmites danced in front of my flashlight as I journeyed into a world many don’t even consider.
Cave climate is interesting. It can be a sweltering East Tennessee summer afternoon outside, but inside that cave it’s a cool, almost clammy 50-odd degrees Fahrenheit. Once your eyes adjust better to the dimness, you can usually see your breath appear in the beam from your flashlight. It’s cool stuff in more ways than one.
Sometimes you come across animals too.
Now I know that in just about every movie with a cave scene, there’s usually a big ol’ cloud of bats that come screechin’ and flyin’ out from the cave when people enter. It’s hokey, and something we easily dismiss as an overused trope, but it’s actually not that inaccurate. Sometimes.
It depends on the cave, of course, but there are some local caves that house some decently large colonies of those winged mammals. I should know — I’ve seen ‘em as they’ve flown around and above me before hightailing it deeper into the cave, away from us humans.
In a smaller cave, I’ve also made eye contact with a racoon. Nestled far back in the cave in a nice rocky crevice, I’m sure it was wondering what the heck I was doing there.
I was asking myself the same question in that cave.
Knoxville has several caves around it, which isn’t too surprising considering there’s over 10,000 caves in Tennessee. Some are commercial, like Cherokee and Tuckaleechee caverns. Some used to be but aren’t now, like Indian Cave. Others you just have to know someone who knows where they’re at. Those are usually the fun ones, albeit they can be the most difficult to explore.
I won’t sugarcoat it, though. Exploring caves is a dangerous activity, one that needs proper precautionary measures taken to prevent injury or worse.
I’m not going to go into all that can go wrong, but always keep in mind that accidents can, and sometimes do, happen. Let someone know when you plan to go spelunking and how long it may take you, just in case. Take an extra flashlight or extra batteries, water, some sort of snack and maybe a small first aid kit with you too.
Another important thing — and probably the most important — is keeping the caves clean. Much like hiking, you want to “leave no trace” when exploring a cave. Don’t disturb the rock formations or any critters that may call that space home. Admire, but don’t touch.
Spelunking is a fun way to spend an afternoon. Physically tiring sometimes, but it’s a fun experience and a great conversation starter to boot.
If you get the chance, go explore a cave. It’ll give you a newfound appreciation for the outside, above-ground world.
Kelly Alley is a graduate student in the school of journalism. She can be reached at kalley2@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.