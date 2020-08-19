Thanks to video gaming, and the internet, there are still a multitude of ways to entertain yourself or connect with others during your indoor-life of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whether a fan of cult-titles like Call of Duty or League of Legends, or just a casual Scrabble player who responds to game notifications once every two weeks, gaming has proven itself to be a reliable medium for entertainment. Along with consoles like the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Playstation 4, PC and mobile gaming are also great platforms for gamers.
One of the trendier titles of 2020, Animal Crossing from Nintendo, has proven itself to be the perfect social game for those missing someone during quarantine.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons for the Nintendo Switch lets players create their own unique islands with up to 10 villagers — out of over 300 — that can reside on your island at one time. If you are an owner of Nintendo Switch Online, you can also meet friends and have others come visit your fully customizable island.
The Nintendo Switch also has a variety of great multiplayer and single-player titles that are perfect for the quarantine life, including the latest additions to the Mario Kart,Legend of Zelda and Splatoon series.
If you're a PC, PS4 or Xbox player, there are also a ton of great, and free, titles available to play alone or with others.
For Playstation Plus holders, a ton of free content is available, including the battle-royale inspired parkour game Fall Guys and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.
Xbox players also have access to games like Fortnite, Rocket League and Smite, but other titles like Crackdown 1&2 are available for free download now.
Thanks to services like the Epic Games Store’s free rotation of weekly games, itch.io and Twitch Prime, PC players have access to a stockpile of free titles like The Witcher and ARK: Survival Evolved.
If you're not a console or PC gamer, don't worry. The variety of free games available on mobile devices is huge and full of entertaining titles for the pandemic. Popular action titles like Call of Duty: Mobile and Fortnite are available for free download via Google Play and the Apple Store. Fans of MOBAs may be interested in the free Mobile Legends (free loot if you have Twitch Prime) top-down MOBA that is strikingly similar to League of Legends.
Those interested in a more in-depth single-player gaming experience may be interested in mobile titles like Sky (from the creators of Journey), Zelda-esque Oceanhorn or Alto's Adventure. The Google Play Store and Apple Store have hundreds of great multiplayer games and apps that can be found on their Trending Titles pages, so checking those out may help you find the perfect gaming fit for your mobile interests.
Players can also easily connect with one another with great server-based messaging applications like Discord that allow for voice and video calls, along with screen sharing and a variety of other features. Though the pandemic might have us all indoors and away from our friends, the wide variety of video games available can make the time indoors a little less dull.
UTK Esports is a student organization at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, interested in competing in and promoting collegiate and professional esports. If you have questions or would like to join and compete, please reach out to us at esports@utk.edu, or follow us on Twitter @utkesports.
