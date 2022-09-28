Imagine being someone who is forbidden from having control over their dreams and ambitions, let alone one’s clothing. While we are fortunate to enjoy many of our most fundamental rights, such as freedom of expression, regardless of gender or other identifying factors, there are still countries around the world where exercising such a basic right is worthy of punishment.
I am talking about the recent widespread protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22 year-old Iranian woman. According to a recent New York Times article, Amini was in custody by the Morality Police on Sep. 16 with “accusations of violating the hijab mandate.” To put this issue in perspective, the Morality Police is an aspect of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces (LEF) that places severe restrictions on freedom of expression, such as enforcing an ultra-conservative dress code for women. According to the US Embassy Amini was supposedly arrested for “wearing a hijab too loosely,” which is a head covering commonly worn by Muslim women.
These rules trace back to the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran that resulted in the country’s transformation from a secular, industrial state to a strict, ideologically conservative one. However, under the leadership of former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, the Morality Police became less harsh in their conduct. In fact, the head of the force claimed that women would no longer be arrested for violating the given dress code. On the other hand, the UN Human Rights Office has asserted that during the term of current president Ebrahim Raisi, young women have been slapped, beaten and forcefully taken into police custody on several occasions.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini, protests have expanded to as many as 80 cities in Iran. A number of prominent activists and journalists have been arrested during this process. In addition Reuters reported that “at least 41 people have been killed in the week-long unrest,” although official figures are yet to be released. Furthermore, widespread internet blackouts continue to be prevalent and are hindering crucial communication with the rest of the world.
In light of Amini’s supposed “hijab violation,” what could be the impact of this issue on Muslims who wear hijabs in the United States? First of all, a hijab is one of many symbols of one’s identity as a Muslim. However, mandating the hijab on a national level reduces its symbolic significance for those who do not wish to make it a part of their physical appearance. As a result, certain women outside Iran could begin viewing the hijab as a strict accessory rather than a respectable garment worn out of personal choice. Although the tensions in Iran may lead one to adopt this perspective, it is not the best direction to follow since one’s identity should not be dictated by anyone but the person themselves.
Ultimately, why should this issue matter to someone living here in Tennessee or, quite frankly, anywhere else in the world? First of all, Amini’s death resulted from a clear violation of human rights. While some may argue that women are treated fairly in Iran with full access to education and the freedom to work in a professional setting, these basic privileges do not justify police brutality. Secondly, the tensions in Iran are not being extensively covered by the media. But each of us holds a responsibility to speak out against those who try to suppress or eliminate basic individual liberties. With this attitude of courage, we can all hope to never have to witness or even imagine another Mahsa Amini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.