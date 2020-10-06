I was a little bit of a pudgy kid when I was in middle school and through parts of high school. When I found myself in moments of puberty where I felt uncomfortable in my own skin, I was able to find empowerment and pride in physical fitness. Even today, when having a bad day or if I am feeling like I’m in a bad headspace, a trip to my favorite gym uplifts me and gives me a new baseline attitude for the day. That gym is the Lindsay Young Downtown YMCA.
Built in 1929, the Lindsay Young Downtown YMCA located at 605 Clinch Ave Knoxville, TN 37902 is a stronghold of opportunity. Opportunity for discovering inner strength, opportunity for growth and change and opportunity to better your mind, body and soul.
I still remember the first time I went to the Downtown YMCA. I was a sophomore in high school and was just getting into exercise and working out for a serious goal. That goal being that I would get into shape and feel both physical and mental strength from intense workouts at the gym.
On a less serious and preachy note, I also wanted to go to the Downtown YMCA for their boxing equipment upstairs. I could pretend to be Rocky while I threw ugly punches at the heavy bag and fumbled around with the speedbag. I’m sure it wasn’t a pretty sight.
Eventually I was given the opportunity to learn from a boxer and his coach at the gym in the art of throwing a punch as well as “working” a heavy bag as well as a speedbag. All of this was done for me free of charge because they saw me trying my darndest to be a real boxer when I didn’t know the first thing about the sport.
With this addition of boxing to my exercise regimen of running and weightlifting, I got to be in the shape I always wanted.
Although I came to learn that bodies change and develop and we are always subject to some level of inner scrutiny and goal, the YMCA is always there to help you shape yourself into the person that you want to be.
Now I am a six foot-two. 230 pound 21-year-old and I’m bigger and stronger than I ever thought I would be. It’s all due in large part because of the spirit and opportunities at the Downtown YMCA.
The Downtown YMCA is the type of place where people will teach you when you know nothing and volunteer their help because it is in their nature.
In addition to the helpful and kind atmosphere, the Downtown YMCA is also home to a slew of weight machines for upper body, lower body and core. There are also two full sets of free weight dumbbells and presses along with multiple locations of squat and deadlift set ups.
With many gyms like the campus gyms such as HYPER and the TREC being closed down and subject to future closures as well, the YMCA has remained open and sterile throughout this whole daunting process.
So, if you are ever in the need for a workout or are in the market for a new and excellent gym with state-of-the-art equipment and helpful staff and members, look no further for the Lindsay Young Downtown YMCA to fulfill your fitness goals.
Grant Mitchell is a junior majoring in public relations. He can be reached at gmitch16@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.