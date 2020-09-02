Fresh off the commitment of the number one point guard of the high school class of 2021, it seems fitting to understand how the Vols got to this point. Being in contention for a player that is the caliber of Kennedy Chandler, a team must check off a number of boxes, many of which go past just simply being the state school where Chandler lives.
These boxes can be things such as fielding a competitive team, contending for titles, producing NBA talent and having a program a young man can trust. These are all things Rick Barnes has brought to the University of Tennessee over the last five years.
The 2015-2016 Vols, fresh off of Donnie Tyndall being fired, had just played their least successful season since 2004, which also coincidentally got head coach Buzz Peterson fired.
Barnes then inherited an undersized and young roster, including six freshmen, with the main goal of finding an identity and establishing a future.
That identity came to fruition in Barnes’ third season, which included Admiral Schofield, Kyle Alexander and Lamonte Turner who rose to the occasion and delivered a regular season SEC championship.
Barnes not only got the most out of the players he was given, but also got the most out of the guys he recruited in his first season. Grant Williams, Jordan Bone and John Fulkerson all came to Tennessee for Barnes’s season, and in return helped bring the Vols back to the national spotlight.
The 2018-2019 season is a perfect embodiment of what Rick Barnes can and will continue to do.
He led a roster whose most important players were mixed between the last guys from the pre-Barnes era and the first guys of the Barnes era.
Taking talent and finding ways to work it into results is what Barnes has been doing during his entire time at Knoxville. No one on the most successful team Tennessee has seen in over a decade was a 5-star recruit, but they worked beautifully together because everyone knew their roles.
With his most recent season being considered “a gap year,” Barnes still made enough work with what he had. With Lamonte Turner’s season ending early and transfers not being able to play until almost mid-season, the importance of having a strong presence at the top trickles down throughout.
With five of the top seven scorers gone from last season, John Fulkerson stepped up and earned all SEC honors, while Yves Pons became the first “defensive player of the year” in UT’s history.
The importance of players like Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield and all of the others who bought into Barnes cannot be overstated and they deserve an immense amount of credit, because they earned it.
However, players back their coach and if a team has someone they believe in, who they trust, they’re never an easy out. As the new season approaches, I’m glad to have Rick Barnes as the head coach of the University of Tennessee men’s basketball team.
Carson Fowler is a sophomore majoring in Business Analytics and minoring in Business Administration. He can be reached at cfowle16@vols.utk.edu
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.