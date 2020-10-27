UTK officials are scrambling to confine the actual severity of COVID-19 on campus. In doing so, UTK has ignored recommendations from Dr. Birx’s campus visit and are now electing to ignore direct recommendations from the White House. While other colleges developed concrete, preemptive plans for widespread testing, contact tracing and supported isolation or quarantine spaces, UTK had no controlled campus plans.
In September, White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx told Knoxville media that she discussed with the university about “figuring out a way to test students before they went home for Thanksgiving.”
President Randy Boyd referenced Dr. Birx’s visit this past Friday during the UT Board of Trustees meeting. President Boyd told the UT Board of Trustees, “one of the things I was happy to hear her say is that she felt like the University of Tennessee, all of our campuses, were doing the right thing and keeping our students on campus. Some campuses across the country, other universities closed and sent their students home. She felt like that was the wrong thing to do, that the best place for the public’s health and for the student’s health is to keep them on the campus and not send them back out to their families with their grandparents and the public at large.”
However, that’s not the current strategy for The University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Last Wednesday, Chancellor Donde Plowman designated Dr. Spencer Gregg to represent the University in an invitation to speak to the Knox County Board of Health about COVID-19 at UTK. During Dr. Gregg’s Q&A with the Knox County Board of Health, board member Dr. James Shamiyeh asked, “a few meetings ago, we had talked about the intent to potentially test all the students before they went home for Thanksgiving. I just wanted to see what the thoughts were on that point.”
Dr. Gregg told the Knox County Board of Health, “we are not going to be requiring Students, and quite honestly even with requiring students we still don't have that great of participation in the testing. We're just simply going to appeal to the students to know what their results are.”
This decision comes despite an unveiling from an Associated Press record request obtained through the Knox County Health Department, detailing that The White House directly recommended Tennessee on October 11 to “test all university students before dismissing them for Thanksgiving.”
The University of Tennessee boasts about Dr. Birx’s positive comments during her visit to our University yet decides to ignore the continuous urges for action to preserve public health. The minimal planning and reactionary approach have proven grossly inadequate. Chancellor Plowman’s self-proclaimed “comprehensive testing strategy” only applies to the 7,700 residential students out of the 30,000+ student body. For the other 22,000+ UTK students, the university is only testing 20 students for COVID-19 each day on a seven-day average.
The need for transparency, concrete strategy and practical action cannot be understated. Is the university continuously changing policy or are officials merely making statements that are convenient to the audience before them?
Alex Zukowski is a senior majoring in Accounting. He can be reached at TZukowsk@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.