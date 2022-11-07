The rumor floating around UT campus is that the Strip might be getting a huge makeover. This rumor suggests that current buildings on Cumberland Avenue would be torn down, and in their place apartments and parking garages would be built. There are multiple speculations, and personally, I keep wondering what the Strip might look like to me in 10 years coming back as an alumni.
Both WBIR and WVLT news stations lay out the actual proposed plan of developers. This plan consists of four major apartment buildings and a 10-story parking garage. This new development is called “Hub on Campus.” Just the central building would take the place of Stefanos, Jimmy Johns and the beloved University Liquors (U Liq).
The second building would go in place of the Shell and include a Taco Bell because of how well business has gone for it. Building three would be where Mellow Mushroom, Victor’s Tacos, Cook Out and Insomnia Cookies are currently. The parking garage would go behind the first central building. In just a simple first look, it sounds like the Strip is getting a complete makeover. All of the iconic places that the students of UT frequent would be gone.
In my three years of college, I have been to each of these establishments many times, and these plans are very shocking. There are mixed feelings about this “makeover” from current students, business owners and the developing company.
From the developing point of view, this plan allows for more apartments and living spaces to be available. Anyone looking for housing near campus knows it’s hard to find a place to live right now — and somewhere decently priced on top of that. The hope of developers is that these new additions to the strip will provide more options for people closer to campus.
When compared to developers, it seems like students have mixed reactions to this proposed plan. Some agree with developers about the need for more housing, while others view these changes to be completely remodeling the Strip. The current business owners on the Strip are concerned about their businesses, where they would move to or if they are next on the list to be taken down. Some of the businesses that would be uprooted have been there for decades and have catered to everyone at the university.
The pros and cons of the overhaul must be more strongly weighed. If this plan actually goes through and more buildings get torn down on the Strip, what will be left? It seems as though the only memorable sites would be from 19th to 17th street. It would get rid of half of the restaurants and bars that people frequent. It would limit the options for off-campus food nearby and make getting food less convenient.
While there is huge appeal for more housing, especially as someone who has to look for housing off campus, it eliminates half of what Cumberland Avenue is. The Strip is the place to go for students who live on or off campus. It gives us the option to walk a few blocks and have a wide variety of options, but if the makeover followed through with, it would further eliminate student culture at UT.
The proposed plan could also be moved somewhere else. If there is one thing I learned while apartment hunting near UT, it is that while closer is better, people will live further away and drive to school if the apartments have amenities and are reasonably priced. It also begs the question, why over admit if there is literally no room for students?
We have so few options that living across the river or towards Sequoia Hills is now a norm. The developers could play to this need without taking out half of the Strip and move this project anywhere within reasonable distance and still get business. The integrity of what the Strip is today should try to be preserved for future students to enjoy. It would be a really sad day to come back after graduation and not see the places that I have so many memories of and that have shaped my undergrad experience at UT.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.
