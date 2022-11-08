Who tends to have better overall health - men or women? If you say “women,” your answer may be legitimate. According to the National Center for Health Statistics, women continue to live longer than men, even with the rising increase in longevity for both genders.
As of data from 2017, women in the United States lived about 81.1 years on average compared to about 76.1 years for men. Additionally, while psychiatry professor Phillip R. Muskin, M.D. claims that “women are about twice as likely as men to be diagnosed with depression,” outcomes may be more severe in men since they tend to use drugs and alcohol to cope with their symptoms and have higher suicide rates.
On the other hand, if you believe that men have better overall health than women, your answer may be just as valid. For instance, one could argue that about 55,000 more women have strokes annually in the United States than men. When women experience changes in estrogen levels, particularly after menopause, these changes contribute to an increase in blood clots - a major risk factor of strokes.
The fact of the matter is this: both men and women have unique health risks amidst overlapping diseases due to biological and sociological factors that vary by sex and gender, respectively. Societal norms about gender and the portrayal of masculinity vs. femininity further complicate the gender health gap. For instance, the stereotypical image of a man being physically and mentally tough, aggressive and dominating is still prevalent in many societies around the world, including the United States. Unfortunately, an article published by Harvard Medical School attributes behaviors like stress, hostility and anger to heart disease asserting that “these traits tend to have a higher prevalence in men than women.” However, the “angry man” stereotype among others does not lay out the full picture.
As someone who is close to my father, I deeply value the importance of men’s health, especially as this issue is typically blurred by traditional gender norms and stereotypes as mentioned. Therefore, I want to lay out some of the fundamental ways in which men’s health is impacted and how it can be properly addressed.
Behavioral Factors
Based on a journal article in Clinical Chemistry, “male behavior rather than male biology is seen as a major reason for the relatively poor health of men,” although some behaviors may have biological origins. For example, the male sex hormone testosterone is associated with risky behaviors, not to mention alcohol and substance abuse. Because some “adventures” may lead to unwanted outcomes, it is increasingly important to recognize the values of prudence and self-control are just as important as being bold and courageous.
Psychological Factors
The pandemic has taught many of us about the downsides to social isolation. On the other hand, strong interpersonal relationships and reliable social support networks are known to reduce the risk of many physical and emotional problems. However, women usually have “larger and more reliable networks than men.” Because men are generally more restrictive about expressing their emotions, they may be less likely to disclose their emotional troubles to friends, family and other trusted individuals. This goes back to the masculine stereotype of appearing invincible, even though all of us, regardless of our gender, could benefit from assistance ranging from an open mental health conversation with a parent to a session with a professional therapist.
Physical Factors
According to a survey mentioned in a Harvard Medical School article, women were about 50% more likely than men to meet the goal of eating at least five servings of fruits and vegetables a day. Another study from the Journal of Men’s Health and Gender claims that women have a higher awareness of nutrition compared to men, and their attitude towards food is more skeptical rather than pleasure-oriented. The increased prevalence of body image issues in women may be associated with this trend, but whatever the case may be, many men might reconsider transitioning from red meat and high sucrose foods to more fruits, vegetables and whole grains.
Do men hate going to the doctor?
Before I am accused of almost making a hasty generalization, I cannot overstate how many studies have shown the lack of male individuals visiting the doctor for regular check-ups as well as when a medical issue arises. For example, a testimony on Rush.edu states "I have many female patients who say their husbands just don't go to the doctor. We need to get those men in to be sure they are taking care of their health." Once again, women are more proactive when it comes to obtaining regular health checkups, and they are more prone to being mindful about their health.
How can men better improve their overall health?
The answer(s) to this question is not just applicable to men, but also to women and other genders. However straightforward they may be, they are essential for the benefit of every father, son, brother and every male individual you care about.
1. Get regular checkups!
Health screenings are essential to the maintenance of one’s health and are crucial for the early detection of potential health problems. Based on the UT Medical Center’s website, here are the recommended screenings for men ages 18-39:
- Blood pressure screening
- Cholesterol screening and heart disease prevention
- Dental exam
- Diabetes screening
- Eye exam
- Infectious disease screening
- Immunizations
- Physical exam
- Testicular exam
2. Make healthy food choices
The Center for Health Education and Wellness offers great insight into improving one’s diet, such as opting for salads and sandwiches that don’t contain fried or greasy meat and replacing typical snacking foods like chips or cookies with yogurt, fresh fruit or a trail mix.
3. Build and maintain an effective support network
Whether you form or join a sports team, spend quality time with friends and family or partake in a student organization, know that you are not alone in taking care of your health and well-being. Furthemore, the Student Counseling Center is a resource for campus students to obtain additional guidance for managing stress and building resilience over the long-term.
Men’s health is not as problematic when it comes to biological factors. Rather, societal influences introduce behavioral and psychological complexities that need to be addressed in an effective manner. Whether the conversation is focused on gender rights, gender equality or the health gap based on gender, building a more equitable society is not possible without appreciating the value of a group’s needs. Men’s health is an issue that is often overlooked but needs recognition by all.
Sana Boghani is a freshman at UT this year studying communications and global studies. She can be reached atsboghan4@vols.utk.edu.
