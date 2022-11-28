Over the last few weeks, it seems as if everybody is getting sick. From the flu to strep throat to feeling under the weather just to find out that you have a viral fever. Whether your family members have been recently affected by illness or your sick classmates have been absent for a few days, there is definitely a significant increase in the number of people being infected with upper respiratory infections.
Thus, I have a timely opportunity to discuss some of the reasons behind the unusual prevalence of upper respiratory infections this season, which can be defined as common viral infections that affect your nose, throat and airways. However, I think it is more important to discuss how one can try his or her best to prevent upper respiratory infections in the first place and what to do if one is diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection (besides going to the doctor). Because while we may be aware of what the symptoms of these illnesses feel like, looking beyond the disease allows an individual to treat his or her health rather than solely the disease.
Any Special Causes of Upper Respiratory Infections in Fall 2022?
According to a recent CDC report projecting the 2022-2023 flu season, an upshot of flu cases began in October around most of the country, which is about a month earlier than usual. Overall, respiratory illnesses are also slightly above the national baseline of 2.5%, which has not been the case since the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009. With an early start to the flu season, it is logical to predict that this season would be more severe. In fact, Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Emil Lesho illustrates that even other countries like Australia and New Zealand have experienced preliminary flu and respiratory illness cases, which often correspond to flu season outcomes in the U.S.
What could be the reason behind this grim outlook? It may be difficult to pinpoint a particular reason, but there are various unique factors at play this season. First of all, the U.S. has seen minimal flu cases for the past two seasons. As a result, reduced population immunity against the virus, particularly among young children, presents the likelihood of a strong return of the flu. Furthermore, the precautions that were ingrained in our minds during COVID-19 have slowly slipped away, such as wearing masks, practicing hand hygiene and social distancing. As such, some of you probably were a little irritated when you heard a cough here and a sniffle there.
How to Prevent Upper Respiratory Infections
There a number of simple hygiene steps everyone can take to prevent contracting upper respiratory infections, such as the following (flashback to Covid):
- Sneezing or coughing into the bend of your elbow and not your hands
- Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
In addition to these precautionary measures, strengthening your immune system can be very beneficial for preventing and fighting off respiratory illnesses, even if you may have accidently come in contact with someone who was sick. The immune system can be strengthened with a combination of sleep, nutrition, and stress management.
- Sleep has a profound influence on the immune system. Several studies have shown that sleep deprivation “leads to decreased immune function, leading to increased frequency of infections and decreased response to immunizations such as the influenza vaccine.” This is because most immune cells respond to challenges when one receives adequate sleep (7-8 hours a night). As college students, many of us might be guilty of this one.
- Many immune boosting nutrients are found in common fruits and vegetables. For instance, beta-carotene is an antioxidant that strengthens the immune system and is found in sweet potatoes, broccoli, spinach, carrots, and tomatoes. In addition, vitamin-C rich fruits include berries, bell peppers, and citrus fruits. While Vitamin C is not shown to prevent sickness, it can “provide a moderate benefit in decreasing the duration and severity of colds.”
- When you experience stress, your body produces extra levels of cortisol and cytokines. These can lower your immune response by triggering inflammation and reducing the number of white blood cells to combat infections. As college students, we have quickly recognized that stress is inevitable. However, even taking a few deep breaths, or what my communication studies professor calls “mindful moments,” can be a remarkable way to reduce cortisol levels, thereby reducing stress.
What To Do if Diagnosed with an Upper Respiratory Infection
Besides getting checked out at the Student Health Center as soon as possible, here are some additional tips to smoothen you recovery if you do encounter an upper respiratory illness:
- Get plenty of rest! This makes a lot of sense if you just read that sleep is an immune system booster!
- Drink lots of water and other fluids like ginger tea to loosen up any mucus.
- Avoid contact with other people to prevent spreading infections to others. This might be difficult for people like me, who hate skipping class out of fear for make-up work. However, professors are generally very flexible and will allow students to complete assignments within a reasonable timeframe. The extra effort to coordinate with a professor is worth it to prevent others from falling ill.
- The University of Tennessee also provides important resources that students should utilize during times of illness. In case you ever fall ill, it is a good idea to complete the Health and Illness Support Form, which allows the Community Health and Resilience Team to notify faculty members of your absence. Plus, submitting this form would not require you to submit a doctor’s note or other official documentation to each professor!
- In addition, every class typically allows a certain number of absences before penalties apply. Thus, it is wise to attend class regularly and save those absences for sickness and other unexpected emergencies, which will also enable you to make the most out of your time in the classroom.
My eighth grade PE coach once told me, “Health is a gift. Be sure to take care of yours.” I wish to convey the same message to you all, not just for this flu season, but for every season.
Sana Boghani is a freshman at UT this year studying communications and global studies. She can be reached at sboghan4@vols.utk.edu.
