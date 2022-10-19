The terms “health” and “wellness” are often used interchangeably but do not mean the same thing.
According to an article by wellness coach Judy Molinaro, health refers to “the physical and mental body being free from illness, injury, or disease.” Because health can be measured objectively through tests and medical checkups, it can be monitored objectively. For example, weight loss is a health goal that is both an observable and measurable tool to assess overall health. On the other hand, wellness takes health to the next level and is achieved when one is consistently mindful of making healthier life choices. Wellness signifies the balance of one’s physical, mental and spiritual well-being.
Wellness is not a goal that exists one day and disappears the next. Rather, it is a holistic approach to long-term healthy living and well-being. Therefore, the goal of my new column titled “The Wellness Formula” is to provide a better understanding of the different dimensions of wellness and practical ways for you to enhance your own wellness.
In a world of increasing stress and burnout, nothing is more important than your individual health and well-being. In fact, my biggest motivator for taking care of myself is to be able to put my best self forward in everything I do. I am here to help you do the same because Vols help Vols to show you matter.
The multifaceted nature of wellness can be divided into eight broad dimensions, covering various aspects of nurturing your body, mind and spirit. Below is an overview of each one.
Physical
Based on an article by Rhodes.edu, “physical wellness promotes proper care of our bodies for optimal health and functioning.” This is where healthy eating, exercise and SLEEP come into play (if you don’t have sleep, then diet and exercise pretty much go to waste). Given that our bodies take on immense physical stress on a daily basis, these habits allow us to recharge and strengthen our bodies. Visiting the Student Health Center is also a great way to stay up-to-date on your physical health and allows you to get general checkups, be treated for sickness and obtain vaccinations.
Emotional
Emotional wellness can be defined as accepting the value of our emotions and feelings, utilizing effective coping mechanisms to combat stress and working towards more meaningful relationships with others. COVID-19 and other stressful life events have likely taken many of us on an emotional roller coaster, and thus, feeling anxious and overwhelmed is not abnormal. However, managing these powerful emotions is critical for well-being and can be accomplished in a variety of ways. In addition, the Student Counseling Center is UT’s primary resource for supporting students’ emotional, mental and psychological well-being. From actual therapy sessions to self-help and crisis resources, the Counseling Center is here to assist students in ways that correspond with individuals needs and preferences.
Intellectual
Talk about the pure joy of learning! The UT Center for Health Education and Wellness describes intellectual wellness as “finding ways to expand knowledge and skills.” Whether that is taking an elective course for fun, reading and writing for fun like me or being involved with a campus student organization you’re passionate about, learning does not have to be a chore, but rather a door for self-exploration.
Social
Whether you believe it or not, humans are social creatures who are biologically driven to seek connections and find a sense of belonging. While the pandemic may have ingrained the importance of social distancing and virtual hangouts in our minds, many of us may have struggled with feelings of isolation. Therefore, having a well-developed support system is extremely valuable not only during difficult times but also in times of happiness. As the UT Center for Health Education and Wellness states: “The strength of your social networks, and having friends and loved ones who care about you, not only make life fulfilling, but can impact how well you overcome challenging situations.”
Financial
As students who are continually navigating through financial aid, scholarships, part-time jobs, etc. most of us understand, quite frankly, that money is important. From helping us to meet our basic needs to fulfilling our long-term financial goals, understanding financial wellness is a process that does not become clear overnight. As a result, the Center for Financial Wellness is a resource for students to improve their money management practices, in addition to One Stop Student Services that is available to address an array of financial questions and concerns.
Occupational
This area of wellness is “recognizing and accessing personal satisfaction and enrichment in one’s life through work.” In other words, do you love what you do? As college students exploring different classes, majors and fields of interest, we may not know what we love to do just yet, and that’s okay! I hope that each of us strive to find a career that not only provides a decent paycheck but also a true sense of personal satisfaction. The Center for Career Development and Academic Exploration is the hub for discovering one’s professional interests, getting connected with internships and networking opportunities, and analyzing the best way to put one’s skills to good use.
Environmental
Being in harmony with nature not only allows us to live a healthier lifestyle, but also offers a stimulating space where one can learn and grow. In addition to protecting the natural environment, environmental wellness involves surrounding oneself with positive people, attitudes and ideas. As my high school choir teacher used to say: “Leave a place better than you found it, not just the physical space, but the mental and emotional space as well.”
Spiritual
Spiritual wellness extends beyond membership within a certain religion. Spirituality is the practice of finding meaning and purpose in human existence. It involves abiding by a set of values and beliefs that guide your way of life, whether that be through prayer, meditation or morals. For example, service is one such principle that binds the entire UT community and ensures that no one is left behind.
What is your wellness formula?
