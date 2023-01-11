After completing my first semester of college, here is what I realized: you actually have a lot more time in college than you might expect. Instead of spending the majority of your day in the classroom, you have the opportunity to pursue a wide array of activities. College is the perfect time to become more aware of what you enjoy and what you dread.
College is also the place where I have begun a lifelong love story with learning. In fact learning for the sake of learning lies at the heart of intellectual wellness. According to an article by Washington State University, intellectual wellness involves engaging oneself in stimulating mental activities to expand one’s knowledge and skills, as well as to discover one’s true potential.
In case you are intimidated by this definition, realize that you don’t have to be an academic to have the optimal level of intellectual wellness, nor is intellectual wellness restricted to your GPA or test scores. Rather, intellectual wellness is developed holistically through “personal and professional development, cultural involvement, community involvement and personal hobbies,” according to a page from Newport News’s official site.
Intellectual wellness plays a key role in the learning process, as well as in exploring the world around you. Based on an article by the University of New Hampshire, intellectual wellness allows one to think critically, evaluate ideas from multiple perspectives and become more self-aware.
When you think critically, you are able to “practice sound reasoning and analytical skills to make decisions and overcome problems,” according to UT’s Center for Career Development. Critical thinking is also essential for understanding situations objectively and relying on logic over subconscious biases. In fact, critical thinking is listed as one of the eight critical competencies by the Center of Career Development, demonstrating the importance of this ability in the eyes of many employers.
Equally important is being able to understand ideas from multiple perspectives since it illustrates how open-minded an individual is. It is often easy to become so attached to our own ideas that we fail to even listen to a different point of view. However, taking other perspectives into account enables one to discover new ways of thinking and expand one’s worldview. Most importantly, intellectual wellness consists of objectively analyzing one’s strengths and weaknesses. Furthermore, individuals who are self-aware don’t treat their weaknesses as setbacks but opportunities for growth.
Thus, it is clear that enhancing intellectual wellness is essential for becoming a more well-rounded individual in a complex world, where specialized knowledge is just as important as thinking in broader multidisciplinary contexts.
While intellectual wellness may be an area that is overlooked compared to other categories in wellness, building intellectual wellness will make you successful both in college and in life. So I won’t leave you without offering some advice to use this knowledge and apply it to your own life.
Read (yes, even for fun!)
The benefits of reading are endless, from discovering new knowledge to being informed on valuable topics. Reading is also ideal for boosting your brain health since “our minds are constantly processing information, making connections, and solving problems,” according to Creativity Mesh. Therefore, if the brain is not given the care and stimulation it needs, it can become harder to concentrate, retain information and make wise decisions. Because reading positively stimulates the brain, I challenge you to open up a good book instead of scrolling through your phone for once and see the magic that unfolds.
Improve your study habits
Studying is by far a critical aspect of being a college student and different study methods work for different people. While my ideal study environment is in a quiet room at Hodges Library, others prefer to form study groups. I will also point out that taking good notes from your class readings and lectures will definitely pay off when preparing for exams and for retaining the material you have learned. Check out the Vol Success Tips for smarter studying and don’t hesitate to meet up with your academic coach to create a study pattern that works best for you.
Take more control of your time
Time management is an area that I continue to struggle with. However, a strategy that successfully worked for me last semester was taking a day to plan out my week, including deadlines, assignments and important events. In this way, I set goals for what I wanted to accomplish each day, and prioritizing my activities became much easier. While an old school physical planner with to-do lists is my best friend, some of you may manage digital calendars or even Excel spreadsheets. Whatever method you choose, the purpose of time management is to add some form of structure to your life that best suits your needs and strengths.
Tap into your hobbies
Channeling your creative side through the things you love to do is an excellent way to exercise your capabilities and discover the power of putting forth your own ideas. Have a knack for writing? Come up with a story! Feeling the urge to get crafty? Draw something, fill up a coloring page or see where crocheting takes you! In other words, being open to try and learn new things on a daily basis will keep your curiosity intact.
No matter where you are in your journey towards intellectual wellness, remember that you are a student for life. We are no longer living in a time where learning is strictly restricted to formal education. Learning is indeed a lifelong process that we must value because, as my dearest mentor from New York has told me: “That thirst for knowledge you have will be the key to your success.”
