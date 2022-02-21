State laws aiming to restrict access to abortion have catalyzed a constitutional battle that threatens to extensively restrict or eliminate abortion in the United States. While the precedent of these cases and the future implications of rulings could have volumes written about them, the fundamentals of the legal proceedings behind the rulings also merit strict scrutiny.
Near the front line of this battle, federal circuit court cases act as the intermediate between federal district courts and the Supreme Court. One such circuit court is the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. The Sixth, one of 13 circuit courts, covers the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan.
As mentioned before, the precedence and future of abortion are extremely important to both its advocates and opponent, but examining the current legal proceedings is not only important to abortion. The conduct of lower federal courts is a vital and often overlooked aspect of the judiciary.
To properly assess the rulings of district and circuit federal courts, we must know the relevant aspects of the case and precedents.
The case of concern here is “Memphis Center for Reproductive Health et al. v. Herbert H. Slattery et al.” This historic case, along with a string of similar cases throughout the country, have reignited judicial debate surrounding access to abortion. While the minutiae of these cases are important, you can get the main idea from an over simplistic description. Most laws — including Tennessee’s — have two aims: limit abortion to a specific period before viability — 24 weeks gestation — and limit abortion that violates equal protection — abortion based on race, gender or disability of the fetus. These two statutes must be assessed and analyzed through the lens of previous precedent.
This lends a perfect segue into everyone’s favorite case, “Roe v. Wade.” While the precedence set in the landmark case is wide-reaching and consequential, I will truncate the ruling for a coherent read. The Burger Court — real thing, not a fast food chain — made a most notable ruling regarding state interference of abortion practices. Based on the three stages of pregnancy, the ruling is as follows:
One: during the first trimester, weeks 1-12, a state cannot regulate abortion beyond requiring the abortion be performed by a licensed doctor under medically safe conditions.
Two: during the second trimester, weeks 13-26, a state may regulate abortion if the reasons are reasonably regulated to the health of the mother.
Three: during the third trimester, from week 27 on, a state may — in the interest of protecting human life — prohibit abortion unless to save the life or health of the mother.
Now that we have a basic understanding of the most important precedent, we can appraise the lower courts’ rulings. “Memphis Center for Reproductive Health et al. v. Herbert H. Slattery et al.” started its journey in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee at Nashville, where the district judge ruled to enjoin the two laws and place a preliminary injunction. In short, Tennessee cannot carry out these laws until after legal proceedings have concluded.
Inflamed by the ruling, the defendants of the case sought to appeal the decision to the Sixth. The court, en banc, decided to grant the appellants the partial stay — meaning the laws are back in action. In its decision, the court reasoned that a stay on the injunction was necessary until the Supreme Court has ruled on “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization” — a case that concerns the aforementioned pre-viability laws.
While it makes sense, on the surface, to wait for the ruling of a higher court before passing down a ruling on a similar case, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit has made a mistake. The mistake? A lack of regard for precedent. The Tennessee laws are simultaneously clear and vague. The limitations on abortion before viability — specifically at six weeks — clearly violate “Roe v. Wade’s”parameters concerning the first trimester, while the second limitation concerning reason is too vague and excessively restricts access to abortion.
As rightly noted by the Honorable Karen Moore, the author of the dissent whose logic and reasoning inspired this article, these tactics of “stay-and-delay” threaten to subvert future rulings by the Sixth and encourage the use of these same tactics on topics other than abortion.
In its ruling, the circuit court has left millions with inadequate physical and mental health protections that are constitutionally guaranteed. Regard for precedent and the constitutionally afforded rights of citizens are sinews of adjudication in the U.S. legal system. The constitutional rights of any member of our society must not be abridged for any reason, most certainly not in the face of mounting precedent.
Yaseen Sharara is a junior at UT this year majoring in political science. He can be reached at ysharar1@vols.utk.edu
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.