The number of major life decisions that we have to make daily as students can be overwhelming. This is the season in life where we are supposed to figure out what to do with the rest of our lives — no pressure, right?
While choosing what we do can be stressful, focusing on decisions we can make to improve our character will make deciding our career path much easier. When we become better people, we make better decisions. Our job or career is not our identity. Who we are as people is much more interesting than how we pay our bills.
Every individual holds an intrinsic value that cannot change based upon our interests, our mistakes or our career path. It is a gift that all humans have and provides the basis for ideas such as human rights. However, while every individual holds this value, every person is incredibly and perfectly unique. We speak different languages, listen to different music, have different family dynamics and we even have our own unique set of DNA. No matter how complex humans can be, there are still basic principles that you can use everyday in order to be successful, regardless of your individuality.
Standing with good posture and maintaining eye contact while talking to others is a small high-quality decision you can make. By confidently posturing yourself, you create a positive feedback loop while also increasing your rate of speech. The release of serotonin improves your mood which further enhances your posture. If you’re struggling with body image issues or any other kind of self-loathing, positioning yourself in this way can train you to be more confident. Every unique individual, no matter who they are, can practice this and reap the benefits they sow.
When you decide to stand or sit with good posture, it is also important to be cognizant of where your eyes are looking. When we go to interview for a job, we are all told to have a firm handshake and look our interviewer in the eyes. If it is deemed important to practice this during interviews, then we must treat every person with the same respect. Looking others in the eyes trains us to look at everything in the eye. When we have difficult choices to make or are in a difficult place, it’s better to look those problems in the eyes and not shy away from them. We teach ourselves this concept by making a conscious effort to look people in the eye.
Certain body language can signal to other people that you possess competence. They respond to you more positively as someone who might have something valuable to offer like knowledge, connections and social validation. This small physical correction can have a cascade of effects on your mood, social status and growth opportunities. No matter what your goals are for your future, standing up straight and looking people in the eye is a simple decision you can make daily.
Another high-quality, small decision you can make is cleaning your room daily. I’ve gone through my share of “depression rooms” where I’m too sad or lazy to clean up after myself. However, completing a small task like cleaning your room early in your day will give you the confidence needed to face more challenging tasks ahead of you. Individuals who clean their room everyday boost their self-esteem while also teaching themselves to put time and effort into the small things in life. Putting time and effort into small things will aid you in the bigger things. Cleaning your room will also give you a confidence boost and keep yourself healthy.
I’m sure we’ve all gone on a date at some point and our partner’s room is a mess, and maybe it bothered us. However, if our room is not clean either then us being bothered by our partner’s mess is not justified. This concept teaches us to be introspective and fix our own issues before we can judge others or help them take care of their burdens. Taking care of yourself by cleaning your room can help you respect the complexity of someone else’s life while also giving you the confidence to tackle the issues in your own life.
It may seem silly to think that these two actions can cause major shifts in your life, and I’ve definitely been in the same place. However, any choice that seems small or insignificant on the surface can create a cascade of thousands of possibilities and lead you down an infinite number of different paths. When you decide to focus on these two small choices, then you will be better equipped to handle your day-to-day life. Then a habit is created that can give you the confidence and insight you need to create a better future for yourself no matter where it may take you. Once you live these principles out, you will be surprised by how far you can get.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.