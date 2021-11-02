One of the many things turning people off from politics and keeping people from having rational debate with others is how toxic the subject has become. At the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, we have an amazing opportunity to learn from each other as a student body. We can rise above the toxic nature of politics by just following a few practical steps, which can affect the relationships in our personal lives as well as guide our political culture against the current norm.
One of the first things to keep in mind to have a healthy political view is to realize that it is ok to be incorrect. In fact, many political theories have been created to try and explain the structure of the world, but every single theory has holes in logic and places when the theory does not work. This is true from political solutions to public problems, every political solution has tradeoffs and can create different problems while trying to solve the original issue. Not only do our solutions only solve part of the issue, but there are also multiple solutions to the same problem. Therefore, solving a political issue can be a complex issue, so keep in mind that a broad solution based upon ideology can sometimes do nothing more than anger the person we are debating against.
It is ok to be wrong, keep your ego in check.
Another thing to keep in mind is that, especially in an extremely dichotomous political structure, Republicans and Democrats can both be correct on an issue, depending on their problem definition. Illegal Immigration, for example, explains this quite well.
Conservatives claim that if the country keeps a weak border policy, that will lower sustainability in the nation. As well, illegal immigration is illegal, hence the name. The government is letting people into the country that are inherently breaking the law, which no American citizen should be doing and is concerning since immigration is a process of filtering new Americans to bring into the country. At the same time Leftists argue that treating people who are here illegally without the dignity that all humans deserve is not how our country should operate. Current border policies, the left claims, are inhumane and inefficient.
These two policy ideas are not mutually exclusive. It is entirely possible to have a strong, ethical and moral border policy that protects the northern and southern U.S. border. At the same time, it is entirely possible to create a border policy that lets all immigrants in and does not limit sustainability, hence why pro-choice individuals tend to advocate for an open border policy.
It is ok that your opponent is correct on a few points, good policy ideas are created by people who believe differently. Keep your ego in check, no one person can solve all the world’s problems.
The last piece of advice to keep politics non-toxic is to learn to be a grateful person. Be grateful that you are alive in a place and time where we have the capability to solve many issues regarding politics. Many countries do not have the capability or capacity to solve their issues. Be grateful for those who believe differently than you. People who believe differently than you are not committing violent acts against you. Ideas are just ideas, and words are just words. If you are pro-choice, be grateful for those who are pro-life, because they think differently than you do, and therefore have something to teach you.
The main point of political debate is to convince someone of your ideas. Calling someone names because they think differently than you do does nothing more than make you look bad. That makes you a bully, so grow up and be an adult. An individual’s inability to understand someone else’s argument speaks volumes on their unintelligence. Being loud does not make you smart and voting a certain way does not make you cool. Keeping all of these in mind when approaching politics will help create a positive environment, which the best ideas always come out of.
If everyone thinks the same, then no one is truly thinking.
Maxwell Hawkins is a junior at UT this year studying political science, public administration and economics. He can be reached at mhawki13@vols.utk.edu.
