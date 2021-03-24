Birds are chirping. Sun is shining. A light breeze is blowing across your face. Spring is finally here. Warm temperatures and longer days are what lies ahead as the semester slowly comes to an end.
It is time to take a walk or do some schoolwork outside. A change of scenery can be a refreshing way to get through a long day.
The sun provides us with vitamin D. It is the cheapest and easiest way to get an important vitamin for your body. Sunshine gives your body energy to function properly and stay healthy. The vitamin that the sun gives off can strengthen your bones, keep your immune system healthy, and boost your mood. There are so many benefits for your mental and physical health by getting as little as 30 minutes outside or even longer. There are so many activities you can do outside to get exercise to get the vitamins your body needs.
You cannot control when the sun decides to come out, but you are in control of yourself. When there are days that you feel too exhausted to do anything, this is the time you have to force yourself to get up for the day. Getting ready and simply sitting outside in natural versus artificial light makes a huge difference.
For me, I get to spend a lot of my days at work outside playing with kids. Going to work can completely turn my day around by spending it outside and getting natural vitamins for my body. It is the best “pick me up” on a busy day.
If you have five minutes before you have to leave for work, go outside and just listen. Take in the peaceful sounds that remind you of summer. Look at the shadows on the ground made by the trees and the clouds forming art in the sky. Taking a second to step back and take a breath can do a lot to change your day.
Just like the flowers need sunshine to help them grow, people do too. Taking care of your mental health is so important and it can be easy to fall down the path of no motivation. People tend to underestimate the power of something as simple as getting some sun every day. And if you like to tan, there is some motivation for it right there! If you are like me, then maybe pack some sunscreen so you do not burn.
Grab a friend, or your puppy, or even take time for yourself and get outside to get your daily dose of vitamin D! You never know what something so simple can do for your own pursuit of happiness.
Madison Childers is a junior majoring in journalism & electronic media. She can be reached at mchilde7@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.