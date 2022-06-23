The first Pride was a riot. Set against the backdrop of 1969 New York City, the queer community revolted against an oppressive, discriminatory police force after an LGBTQ+ bar was raided. At the time, openly being a member of the LGBTQ+ community was illegal in every state but one, and dozens of discriminatory laws were on the books. It was decades before the Supreme Court would hand down the landmark decision to allow queer people to be married, or serve openly in the military.
In those days, bars could be shut down permanently for employing or serving members of the LGBTQ+ community. Thus, raids of known “gay bars” happened often. But on June 28, 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, something shifted. A spark was ignited in the queer community that engulfed into a blaze, still burning brightly today. Led notably by many trans women of color, including trailblazers Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, queer people fought back and the tides of history turned.
Now, every June, the anniversary of that riot is celebrated, and we call it Pride Month. In the years since, like many other marginalized groups, the LGBTQ+ community has seen strife and many obstacles. From the AIDS epidemic, to Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell, there has been no shortage of roadblocks on the path toward equality, but against all odds we have overcome.
Today, the LGBTQ+ community faces new and unique challenges in the form of legislation aimed at erasing our identities and ignoring the impact the queer community has had on the course of American history. Recently, I was asked why Pride Month is important, why we even need to celebrate it. This is why. Discrimination against the queer community has not stopped, it has simply put on a new uniform, a new face.
While it is now legal for members of the LGBTQ+ community to be openly gay, to be openly gay in the military and to get married, legislators across the country are fighting right now to turn back time to an era of locked closet doors and “traditional family values.”
Right now, the average life expectancy of a trans woman of color is 30 to 35 years. Right now, LGBTQ+ youth are 120% more likely to be homeless than their heterosexual counterparts. And right now, there are young people in our country who are just starting to realize who they are. They are walking the corridors of their schools, while slurs are hurled at them left and right. They are coming home to see talking heads on cable news talk about how queer people are mentally ill or confused. They are scared. And at least one of them will attempt to commit suicide in the next 45 seconds.
The riots at the Stonewall Inn did not happen centuries ago. It was merely 11 years ago that queer people were officially allowed to serve openly in the military. And it wasn’t even a decade ago that LGBTQ+ marriage became the law of the land. This fight is not history, it is happening in the present, and make no mistake, we are at a precipice of reversing decades of rights and freedoms that were fought for by queer people for centuries.
Pride Month is not about “flaunting lifestyles” or corporate, rainbow-themed products. Pride Month is about acknowledging the sacrifices, hardships and hard-fought victories that generations of queer people endured.
Pride Month is about continuing the fight today that generations of queer people have passed on to us. Pride Month is about working hard to create a better tomorrow, where LGBTQ+ generations of the future have a world to live in free from discrimination, where they can revel in equality and freedom. Pride Month is about celebrating our history, our culture and our values, honoring our ancestors and persevering through our own generation’s battles.
This month, I came out to my family. Pride Month is about remembering that there are people all over the world who do not have the same luxury, and creating a world where they do.