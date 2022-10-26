The University of Tennessee-Knoxville is currently ranked by the Princeton Review as the most unfriendly college campus in the country for LGBTQ students.
Every year that I have been on campus, I hear about the Princeton Review Study, which has consistently positioned our university as extremely unfriendly to the LGBTQ+ community. But, is that true?
First and foremost, it is important to note that anywhere and everywhere in our country, queer individuals face discrimination in ways no other community does. It is also important to note that the intersections of one’s identities will create unique obstacles, such as the ones that queer people of color face. In no way should we, or anyone, attempt to negate that simple fact.
However, the Princeton Review Study’s methodology is flawed and lacking a three-dimensional view of our campus. It is a simple survey, asking dozens of questions regarding various fields, and the ranking of LGBTQ-unfriendly campuses is based on individuals’ agreement or disagreement with one question: “Students treat all persons equally, regardless of their sexual orientation and gender identity/expression.”
The simple question is, should we hold this survey in as high a regard as we do? The simple answer is no, we shouldn’t.
In the fall semester of 2020, I along with several other students were tasked with writing a report for our campus’s administration finding a new methodology to gauge our community’s receptiveness to the queer community, and create recommendations to make our campus more accommodating.
We found the Campus Pride Index, and, to not much shock and awe, our LGBTQ friendliness score there wasn’t much better. But the Campus Pride Index gave us a much more holistic view of our campus and areas that we could improve upon, from housing to academic life and campus safety. And, the integral piece to this puzzle was the collaboration between a small group of students and our administration.
Our chancellor, our dean of students, and many other busy, high-ranking officials took the time to listen to students and implement recommendations. Students and officials from all over campus worked together to create a better campus, enacting new policies ranging from gender inclusive housing options, streamlined ways for trans and non-binary students to correct their names and gender identities on our online platforms, LGBTQ scholarships and more. Now, if one looks at our score on the Campus Pride Index, they would see that we have improved.
This is still, by all senses, a work in progress. In fact, the work put into making our campus a safer and more inclusive environment is work that is never done. But, one of the most important lessons I learned from this process is that there are people on this campus who truly care about one another.
It is easy to get wrapped up in attention-grabbing headlines, such as the ones generated from the Princeton Review Study. It is easy to get disheartened and distracted, to write our campus off as just another bigoted and discriminatory institution that resists change and progress. But, having had the opportunity and privilege to work alongside incredible student leaders and campus administrators, I learned that there are people willing to put in the time and dedication to improve our university.
Ultimately, is our campus friendly to the LGBTQ community? That depends on who you ask. Every queer person has a different experience, no one the same. My opinion as a cisgender, white queer person is very different from the experiences of others. Every queer person, on our campus or not, can tell you times they have been discriminated against, times they have been called a slur, or been made to feel lesser than simply because of their identities.
But the point is, we cannot simply give up because of bigoted people and a study with questionable methodology. No amount of work or reports or studies will end discrimination. But, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try to make our campus the best it possibly can be for the next generation of students.
Most importantly, do not give up on our campus. We are, like so many great things, a work in progress. We are not perfect, and we probably never will be. But, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do everything we can to be as perfect as possible. Don’t count us out just yet.
