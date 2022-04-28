With the NFL Draft officially upon us, it is time to start hearing every scout’s favorite phrase: “best player available.” But what does that mean? Typically, most people believe this to mean whichever player is the best at their individual position, relative to others. For example, the best right guard in the entire draft would be a “better player” than the second best quarterback.
The main issue with this, however, is that it entirely ignores positional value. Not all roles are equal in football, and some of them are much more important to win games than others. Also, with how rookie contracts are structured, teams with high performing rookies get even more advantages. With all this in mind, Jason Fitzgerald found out, through contract-based research, which positions are more important than others.
The most important positions:
Quarterback
When comparing positions in sports, almost no other roles have as much of an impact on the game as the quarterback of a football team. As far as draft value goes, that is the case as well. Over the past four years, there has been no other position nearly as expensive to replace as quarterback. Additionally, quarterback has been the hardest position to replace via free agency, which is the primary alternative to the draft. If a team needs a signal-caller, it will rarely be the wrong move to take one in the first round.
Wide receiver
Surprisingly, the second most valuable position are the pass-catchers. As the NFL continues to shift towards a pass-first play style, less and less wide receivers are acquired through free agency. Additionally, the contractual value of a high-performing receiver on a rookie contract is practically unparalleled. Sure, not every first round receiver will be the next Ja’Marr Chase, but they could very well still bring more value to the team than a standout at other positions. With multiple eligible elite receivers, like the Ohio State duo of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, teams should prioritize the pass-catchers.
Edge defenders, interior defensive lineman and left tackles
If a team doesn’t need a pass-thrower or pass-catcher, these positions are the next most valuable in the first round. Again, all three areas tend to be hard to replace in free agency, giving them a positional premium. This means that if a team has to pick between a dominant player in a lesser position, like safety, for example, or a very good left tackle, the team should opt for the tackle.
Positions to avoid: Other offensive lineman, safeties, tight ends
Far too often, teams find players that are absolutely exceptional at these positions and expect them to be the exception. The vast majority of the time, this does not pan out. For every Quenton Nelson, there are a dozen other failed picks. We may not recall the names, but that is precisely the point: We don’t remember, because they weren’t even worth remembering.
If a team is going to use the draft to build for the future, it is essential that they start with the most important building blocks. Based off of this research, that means prioritizing quarterbacks and receivers above all else. Hopefully, your favorite team will take this advice on Draft Day.
Max Thompson is a junior at UT this year majoring in marketing, business analytics and entrepreneurship. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.