With the annual spring game now behind us, the next time the Tennessee Volunteers will play a football game will be on Sept. 3 against Ball State to kickoff the 2022 season. With that in mind, what should we expect going forward from this football program? I am going to walk through what the advanced metrics think about the Vols and what their fans should expect for the upcoming campaign.
There are three main metrics that I am using to evaluate how the Vols should fare this year. First, we have ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). This is a model that serves as the best predictor of team performance going forward. Tennessee was able to finish as the 24th best team in FPI last year, an indication of just how quickly coach Josh Heupel has turned around the program. This fall, after losing some talent to the NFL, the Vols sit at No. 28 in preseason FPI. Again, this is an indication that there is a legitimate chance for Tennessee to be one of the 25 best teams in the nation next year.
Also, ESPN’s SP+ model is a separate way of looking at who the best teams in the nation are. The SP+ model focuses on three things: returning production, recent recruiting and recent team history. After accounting for those three areas, the Vols begin this season as the ninth best team in the SP+ rankings. On top of that, Tennessee sits as the third best offense in the entire nation, per SP+.
But how do these rankings actually translate to wins? For ESPN, the FPI model expects Tennessee to win seven games next year. On the other hand, the betting sportsbooks currently have the Vols winning between eight and nine games. Either way, these wins will not come easy, as Tennessee has the fifth hardest strength of schedule in the entire nation in 2022. They have to go on the road for Georgia and Pitt, while having to host Kentucky and Alabama at home, in addition to a litany of other top teams.
With all these difficult matchups, Volunteer fans should not be expecting any sort of historic season. In 20,000 simulations of the upcoming season, Tennessee won the SEC championship in just 0.2% of simulations. To make matters worse, the Vols made the College Football Playoff in exactly zero of them.
However, this is still a great step forward for the Volunteer football program. The last time I previewed a season, it was six months ago. At that time, the big question was whether or not the Vols could even have a winning record. Now, we are able to look at the Vols for 2022 and ask whether or not this team can be a top-25 team, which is a much more enjoyable question to ask.
As a whole, this upcoming season should be an exciting step towards an overall turnaround for the Tennessee football program. Hendon Hooker, the most efficient passer in the SEC, returns alongside a talented offensive line and a litany of weapons. If the defense continues to show signs of improvement, we may be asking even better questions about the Volunteers at this point next year.
Max Thompson is a junior at UT this year majoring in marketing, business analytics and entrepreneurship. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.