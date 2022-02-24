Is Arkansas a better basketball team than Tennessee this year? Oddly specific way to start off an article I know, but still: Are they actually better?
For those of you that don’t know, Arkansas dominated Tennessee when they played just a few days ago, winning by a score of 58-48. It was a decisive victory and for those 40 minutes of basketball, Arkansas was the better team. Nevertheless, if those two teams had a rematch this upcoming weekend, who would you pick to win?
There is not enough discussion about the difference between being the better team and being the better performing team in sports. Like it or not, the best team does not always win the game. Did the Cincinnati Bengals deserve to make this year’s Super Bowl? Of course they did. Did they beat the number one team in their conference and the consensus favorite in order to get there? Indeed they did.
But if the Bengals got a rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs right now, would you actually pick them to win again? Even if you say yes, Vegas disagrees. ESPN’s FPI, a predictive model built off of the Las Vegas spreads for football games, had the Bengals as the 13th best team in the league even after making it to the Super Bowl. Why? Because teams get lucky, random variation happens, and the better team does not always win.
That being said, most of the popular rankings that you see are based on performance for that given season. Why shouldn’t they be? Gonzaga is the number one ranked college basketball team in the nation because this year, they have performed better than anyone else. In other words, Gonzaga’s “resumé” is stronger than any other team.
However, it is important to note that teams are not just their resumés. Some teams may have lost a lot more games in a close fashion that they just got unlucky in. Others may have been missing their star player for half the year and are actually far better than their record.
Nevertheless, how a team performs in the season largely determines how they are ranked in March Madness, the NCAA’s annual collegiate basketball tournament. However, since it is 2022, we now have predictive models that are able to tell us not just how a team has performed so far, but how they can be expected to perform in the future.
Take our own Tennessee Volunteers, for example. This past week, they were ranked 17th in the nation in basketball. That means that there are 16 other teams that have performed better this year. They have more impressive wins, more understandable losses and have “put together a better resumé.”
But are there 16 teams that are better than the Vols? ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI) says no. In fact, the Volunteers have the seventh best BPI in the nation, which is 10 entire spots higher than their actual ranking.
Now, what matters more when it comes to March? Probably their BPI, not their ranking. Remember, rankings and tournament seeding are backwards-looking metrics that identify how good a team has performed. BPI, the KenPom rating system and other predictive metrics identify how good a team should be expected to perform in the future.
When you find teams that vary wildly in these two measures, this is where you can find teams that deserve more attention.
Take Virginia Tech, for example. They currently have the 77th best “strength of resumé” on ESPN, which is a measure of how well a team has performed during the season. However, their BPI ranking is over 50 spots higher! They sit at 22nd in BPI. In other words, 76 other teams have racked up a better record, but only 21 of them are expected to be better than Virginia Tech going forward. The Hokies are not expected to make the tournament at the moment, but if they do get in, they could pull off some major upsets.
One final example is Mississippi State. They sit at 69th in their strength of resumé, but are in the top-30 in BPI, right at 26th in the nation. Again, this is a team that could be ranked much lower than their actual talent indicates. Since the vast majority of casual sports fans only pay attention to tournament seedings and resumé-based rankings, this is another team that could surprise people in March.
Over the next couple of weeks, I will continue to highlight teams that are either overrated or underrated by the numbers. Hopefully, we can all come back to this in 60 days and see a list of amazing predictions! Or not, and nobody will ever remember me writing this. Only time will tell!
Max Thompson is a junior at UT this year majoring in marketing, business analytics and entrepreneurship. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu.
