A little over a month ago, I wrote about “The Decline of Tom Brady.” In that piece, I discussed how Tom Brady’s concerning start to this season was eerily similar to the concerning end to last year. At the time of my previous article, Brady ranked 30th in ESPN’s Quarterback Rating. So, how have I done so far? Are the days of a dominant Brady truly gone? Or, is this an article where I have to apologize for how wrong I was?
Well, the truth is, we do not truly know yet. On the bright side, Brady’s play has significantly improved. He now ranks 14th in the Quarterback Rating, which means that Tom Brady has been a slightly above average signal caller this year! Also, his Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having success as well. They currently sit at the top of their division, with six wins and only a pair of losses. They are a surefire playoff team and have the third best odds to win the Super Bowl.
“See Max! The Buccaneers are doing so good because of Brady! Brady is still the best QB in the league!”
While the Buccaneers may be doing well, they are actually having success not because of Brady, but in spite of Brady. Yes, you read that correctly. The only limiting factor on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is their superstar quarterback. Don’t believe me? That’s fine, but let’s first take a look at the rest of the roster to see if it’s true.
On the offensive side of the ball, Tom Brady has more help than anyone could ever imagine. His offensive line has been fantastic. They currently are tied for fourth in the NFL in ESPN’s Pass Block Win Rate. That means that Brady’s offensive lineman are winning their matchups more often than nearly every other team.
So, we know that Brady is having all the time in the world to throw, but who is he throwing to? Brady’s pass catching group is without a doubt the best in the NFL. He has a pair of stars, each of which were selected to the Pro Bowl last year, in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He has not one, but two starting-caliber tight ends as well. Oh and did I mention one of those tight ends is Rob Gronkowski? Finally, his running back squad is stacked with talent as well, led by Leanord Fournette, a former fourth overall pick.
Just when this team couldn’t get any more loaded, they signed superstar wide receiver Antonio Brown. Since 2010, he ranks second in the entire NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. Further, in each of the last six full seasons he played, he was named to the Pro Bowl. Like it or not, as soon as he steps on the field, Antonio Brown will instantly be one of the best in the world at his position.
What about on defense? With that much talent, the Buccaneers are probably winning their games by dominating with Brady, right? Actually, the other side of the ball is even more talented. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Buccaneers have the literal best defense in football. Yes, you read that correctly: their offensive roster looks like something from an all-star game, but Tampa’s defense is even better.
So, let’s summarize what we know. When Tom Brady is on the field, he gets to play with the best supporting cast in the NFL. He can sit behind a top five offensive line and throw to a pair of elite receivers. When they need a break, Brady still has Rob Gronkowski, the single most physically dominant tight end in NFL history. Just when that wasn’t enough, he gets to turn around and hand the ball off to Leonard Fournette. Oh, I totally forgot that they now have Antonio Brown too. And what happens when Tom Brady is on the sideline? Well, he gets to sit back and watch the single best defense in the entire league set him up for more success.
The Buccaneer’s roster looks like my Madden roster when I was eleven years old. I would override the trade rules and put all of the best players on one team. The only difference is when I was eleven, putting Tom Brady on my team was a good thing, not a bad thing.
Now, the pressure is truly on the 43 year old signal caller. He has every possible advantage to win another Super Bowl this year. He has the best defense, best pass catchers, and an elite offensive line protecting him. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win the Super Bowl, it will be because they have incredible talents throughout their roster. What happens if they lose? Oh, boy, if they lose. If this talented of a team falls short of their goal, it will be because of Tom Brady.
For years, we had to listen to Brady fans scream that if they lost, it was because “Brady didn’t have enough help!” Well, his help has arrived. Tom Brady plays quarterback for the most talented roster in football. If he can’t win it this year, the blame falls squarely on his 43 year old shoulders.
