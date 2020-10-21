Derrick Henry is a fantastic running back. Ryan Tannehill is the most crucial piece to the Titan’s roster. Each of those statements can be true, and they are. Last week, we got to witness another magical game from Tennessee’s star running back, Derrick Henry. He dominated the Texans’ defense to the tune of 212 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns — one of which came on a soul-crushing 94 yard run.
This game was an example of the absolute best you can ask for from a running back with touchdowns, yardage and explosive plays. However, this game showed the world the truth of the Titans. Despite having his best game of the season, Henry was not the leader of the Titans’ offense, Ryan Tannehill was.
How do we know this? The answer lies in the model of ‘expected points.’ This statistical model quantifies the amount of expected points that is added from any given play.
For example, Henry’s 94 yard touchdown added 6.9 expected points in favor of the Titans. This is because they had a relatively low chance of scoring a touchdown all the way back near their own end zone. They were expected to get 0.1 points on the drive and the touchdown allowed them to get seven. This helps separate the great plays from the good ones.
In the second quarter, the Titans faced a second and goal from the Houston 7-yard line. Because they were deep in the red zone, they were expected to score 5.2 points on this drive. This is because they were slightly more likely to score a seven point touchdown than kick a three point field goal, so the ‘5.2 expected points’ displays that. Thus, when Tannehill completed a 7-yard touchdown, he ‘added’ 1.8 points to the drive. They were expected to score 5.2, they actually scored 7, so the 1.8 point difference was ‘added.’
So why does this all matter? Well, according to the Expected Points Added model, Ryan Tannehill was responsible for more of the offense last week than Derrick Henry.
Tannehill added an average of 0.45 expected points per play, while Henry only added 0.42 per play. That means that on average, a Tannehill throw benefitted the Titans more than a Henry run.
This number gets even worse when we take out Henry’s 94 yard run. For 122 out of 123 carries so far this year, Henry did not have a single rush longer than 16 yards. So, what do we get if we take out this 94 yard outlier? We encounter issues. On the remaining 22 plays, Derrick Henry added a measly 2.8 expected points. This comes out to an average of 0.12 expected points added per play.
Yes, you just read that correctly. If we take out Henry’s lucky 94 yard run, we are left with the fact that Ryan Tannehill added 20.8 expected points and Henry added 2.8. Tannehill was over three times more efficient on a per-play basis. The good news for the Titans is that this is nothing new. Ryan Tannehill has been fantastic thus far.
He currently ranks fourth in the league in total Quarterback Rating — behind only Mahomes, Rodgers and Josh Allen. Since becoming the starter last year, he has only continued to improve. So, while Derrick Henry may not be nearly as valuable as Titans fans wished, they do have something even better: a highly above-average starting quarterback. In a league where that is the single most important position, the Titans are in a good place.
Max Thompson is a sophomore majoring in business management and journalism and electronic media. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu. Follow @The_Out_Route on Twitter for high-quality NFL analysis!
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.