The College Football Playoff (CFP) is broken. Sure, you have heard that almost as often as you have heard about Georgia’s defense this year. However, the real issue with the CFP is not what you think it is. Allow me to explain:
The goal of the CFP committee is to select “the four best teams” in college football. Now, what exactly does that mean? Are the four best teams the four teams that nobody wants to play? Are the four best teams the ones that have the best resume?
Well, the committee says that they wanted a system “to honor regular-season success while at the same time providing enough flexibility and discretion to select a non‐champion or independent under circumstances where that particular non‐champion or independent is unequivocally one of the four best teams in the country.”
Now, what does that mean? To me, it sounds like a non-answer. Unfortunately, that is exactly the issue with the CFP. They refuse to take a stance on what matters more: the "strength" of a team or the "resume" of a team.
Why does this matter? Well, let me show you something: This week, the Oregon Ducks are scheduled to take on the Utah Utes. Now, Utah is a solid team. They are ranked just inside the most recent edition of the CFP ranks, and they are 7-3. Oregon, on the other hand, is supposed to be a championship favorite. They are 9-1 and are ranked third in the nation in the CFP ranks. That means that as of right now, the committee thinks that Oregon is the third-best team in the entire nation. So, Oregon should be expected to win, right? Wrong.
The Ducks are 3 point underdogs against Utah this Saturday. Yes, you read that right. The third-ranked team is expected to lose to a team not ranked inside the top 20. FiveThirtyEight and ESPN both have the Ducks ranked outside of their top-10 in terms of actual team strength, and ESPN even has Utah as being a slightly better team than Oregon. Sure, one of these groups may be wrong, but it is typically not Vegas. If this isn’t a glaring red flag, let me tell you something else.
Ohio State is currently ranked as the fourth-best team in the nation, per the CFP ranks. This week, they take on Michigan State, which is the seventh-best team in the nation according to the committee. On paper, that should be a great matchup, right? If the CFP’s rankings were accurate, this would be a great game. Wrong, again.
According to Vegas, Ohio State is a 19 point favorite and has over a 90% chance to come out victorious. That’s not a typo. The CFP’s fourth and seventh-best teams are probably nowhere near one another in actual strength.
Now, that is because both Michigan State and Oregon were undefeated for most of the year and only recently lost. In other words, those teams are ranked that high because of their "resume."
However, I think this is the wrong way to go about this. When we want the four best teams, that means that we want the four teams that nobody else wants to play. I do not care if Georgia loses every game from now until the playoff, they are one of the four best teams in the nation. I do not care if Alabama “doesn’t have a conference championship,” they are one of the four best teams in the nation. I do not care that Oregon beat Ohio State, the Buckeyes are considerably better than Oregon. If you polled each of the top 25 teams and forced them to choose which one of those schools they would rather play against, every single one of them would prefer to play the Ducks.
This year, there will be some teams left out of the top four. Georgia is the scariest team in the nation. Alabama is historic, and is just as talented as always, but could have two losses and no conference championship. One of Ohio State, Michigan or Michigan state will be a one-loss Big 10 champion. There will be a one-loss Big 12 champion. Cincinnati could end up with a perfect 13-0 season. On top of all that, Notre Dame could be a factor as well.
With all of those — and potentially more — teams at play, one thing is certain: if we want the CFP to feature the four best teams, we need to make sure that we feature the four best teams. Not the four teams that won a conference championship, not the four teams with the best record, but the four teams that nobody else in America would want to play with their season on the line.
Max Thompson is a junior at UT this year majoring in marketing, business analytics and entrepreneurship. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu.
