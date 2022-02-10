In less than a week, you will be sitting at someone’s house watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals. And just like every other year, every single person will have an opinion on every single part of the game. The only issue? Not everyone is as smart as they think they are!
This year, I am going to try to help prepare you with all of the important info you need to know. That way, you won’t sound like the one friend that acts like they know way more about football than they actually do. So, if you know how football works but didn’t actually watch any NFL games this year, this article is for you! Let’s dive in:
The Rams
Los Angeles is led by Matthew Stafford, an NFL veteran in his first year with the Rams. He has never appeared in a Super Bowl before because his previous team, the Detroit Lions, are the laughingstock of the NFL. After spending a decade being a good player on a bad team, Stafford is now able to be a good player on a great team. That being said, he does have a reputation for questionable decision making at times. Will Stafford finally be able to get over the hump? If he does, it will be in large part to the help of the rest of his team.
Stafford gets to throw to two rockstar receivers. Cooper Kupp has been the single best pass-catcher in football this year, leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. On the other end, the polarizing Odell Beckham Jr. is there. Beckham is a flashy player known for his one-handed grabs and was traded to the Rams in the middle of the season. Like Stafford, this is his chance to show that not only is he a good player, but he can perform when it matters most.
Despite all this, I think the real storyline for the Rams is their defense. This star-studded unit is led by Aaron Donald, the single greatest defensive lineman of all time. When the Rams are on defense, find number 99. Donald is partnered with Von Miller, another new player for the Rams.
Miller, like Stafford, was a fantastic player on a bad team before he came to LA. However, Miller has played in, won and dominated a Super Bowl before. If the Bengals get too caught up in stopping Donald, Von Miller may wreak havoc. Finally, there is Jalen Ramsey. A true shutdown corner, Ramsey will be tasked with covering one of the Bengals’ three elite pass catchers.
As a whole, the Rams have gone all-in on this season by trading away their entire future for players like Von Miller, Matt Stafford, Odell Beckham and more. The ownership has put all of their trust into the coaching phenom Sean McVay, and we will see if it works out.
The Bengals
Cincinnati is looking to put the finishing touches on a Cinderella season. After finishing with one of the worst records in the NFL last season, the Bengals have bounced back in a big way. They won their division to advance to the wild-card round of the playoffs, then rattled off three straight wins, with two coming against the two best teams in the AFC. They have united the entire state of Ohio and can make history with a win this Sunday.
Joe Burrow is the one of the most beloved young stars in football, and he leads the Bengals offense. Despite this being only his second year, and even though he tore his ACL last season, Joe Burrow has lived up to the hype. A college football champion and number one overall pick, Burrow has been in many other high-stakes games. Fortunately, he has help.
The Bengals sport a trio of fantastic receivers in Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Chase was a top-10 pick in the most recent draft and has had a spectacular rookie season. On top of these three, veteran running back Joe Mixon can be counted on as well.
The big concern with this Bengals offense, however, is their offensive line. At the time of selecting Chase, the Bengals received quite a bit of criticism from the media. Many thought that they should have selected an offensive lineman to help protect Joe Burrow instead of giving him a third target to throw to. While Chase has mainly proved the doubters wrong, there is still cause for concern. The Bengals allowed 9 sacks against the Tennessee Titans in their second playoff game, which is absolutely unheard of.
With Aaron Donald and Von Miller on the other side, will the Bengals be able to protect Burrow?
Final thoughts
If it comes to Sunday and you have totally blanked on what to think, let me leave you with a couple opinions that football fans everywhere will agree with: The NFL’s taunting rules are horrible, Joe Burrow is super exciting to watch and nobody misses Jared Goff. Good luck and have a happy Super Bowl Sunday!
Max Thompson is a junior at UT this year majoring in marketing, business analytics and entrepreneurship. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.