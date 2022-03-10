March Madness is right around the corner, and you know what that means: it’s time for a bunch of bad predictions. With the help of ESPN’s Basketball Power Index (BPI), I have identified multiple teams that are either getting way too much, or far too little, attention before Selection Sunday. Since I won’t be publishing an article until after the first round of the NCAA tournament, here are some bold predictions that I definitely won’t regret putting into writing beforehand!
The surprise Final Four Candidate: Houston Cougars
Now, this isn’t exactly a Cinderella story — the Cougars have been fantastic in the past few years. Despite this, however, they currently sit as only the 18th best team in the nation in the most recent AP poll. However, they are a talented and balanced bunch. They are only one of two teams in the NCAA to rank in the top 10 in both Offensive BPI and Defensive BPI. The other team? The only other team to do that is the University of Arizona, and they currently sit as the number two team in the nation and are widely considered to be a Final Four contender. It’s time to look at Houston the same way.
Now, it’s much more likely that Houston gets stopped short of the Final Four. They are likely going to be a 4 seed in the tournament, which would mean having to beat a team like Gonzaga or Arizona to advance. Is it possible? Yes, definitely. Do I think it is way more likely to happen than people think? Yes, definitely. Should we be expecting it to happen? No. But if I had to pick the best team in the NCAA outside of the current top ten, I am putting all my money on Houston.
Three ranked teams on upset watch: Colorado State Rams, Wisconsin Badgers, Providence Friars
All three of these ranked teams are locks for the tournament. Colorado sits at 23rd in the nation in the AP poll, While Providence and Wisconsin are 11th and 12th, respectively. Despite this, their BPI positions indicate that they may not be as good as their ranking says they are, which could lead them to an unexpected first round exit.
Wisconsin sits at 26th in BPI, while Providence is at 32nd. These are two prime targets to be the “wow, I can’t believe a four seed lost in the first round” teams. Meanwhile, Colorado State is all the way down to 81st in BPI. Currently slated as a seven seed, I fully expect the Rams to bow out in the first round.
Three potential Cinderellas: Memphis Tigers, Loyola Chicago Ramblers, Virginia Tech Hokies
Now, keep in mind, both Memphis and Virginia Tech are not currently expected to be in the field of 68 this year for March Madness. Both are the definition of “bubble teams”. If they do get in, however, expect this group to cause some chaos as underdogs. All three of these teams are currently ranked in the top 25 in BPI, which means that there is real talent within all of these teams. If they can just get the chance, this group will make this March Madness one to remember.
The only eight teams that can win the championship: Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, Arizona, Villanova, Baylor, Tennessee and Duke
There are over 350 different division one basketball programs, over 100 with a chance to get to March Madness, all to field a bracket of 68 teams. Despite all that, the champion this year will come from one of these teams. Don’t believe me? Set a reminder to come back to this article in April, and I will accept all apologies then.
That is all I have! I hope everyone has a fantastic March Madness season, and to all of the UTK students, I hope you all have a great Spring Break!
Max Thompson is a junior at UT this year majoring in marketing, business analytics and entrepreneurship. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu.
