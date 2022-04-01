You’re probably upset at Gonzaga for ruining your bracket. You have probably thought to yourself: “Wow, it feels like Gonzaga does this every year. They are super overrated.” But are they? In this article, I want to walk you through the math behind Gonzaga’s tournament performance over the past decade in order to find out whether or not the Bulldogs are true disappointments.
First of all, let’s clarify what we are actually looking for here. When you hear someone claim that Gonzaga is overrated, they typically mean that they do not perform as well as their ranking suggests they would. In other words, when they are a high seed in the tournament, they do not do as well as most other high seeds.
Just for simplicity, I am going to look at Gonzaga basketball in the annual March Madness tournament from 2010 to this year, which is the past 12 tournaments. In these 12 tournaments, the Zags have played 39 games with 27 wins, which comes out to a 69.2 win percentage.
Is that good? Is that horrible? The only way to really tell is to look at how similar teams have fared. But who are similar teams? Well, if you take Gonzaga’s average seed over this time span, they come in at 4.66. In other words, Gonzaga is, on average, either a 4 or a 5 seed.
This is the fun part. In the past three and a half decades, 4th seeded teams have won 59 percent of their games, while 5th seeded teams have won 52.9 percent of their games. Again, for reference, Gonzaga has won over 69 percent of their tournament games. In other words, they are actually outperforming their average seed! Gonzaga has won more games than other similar teams, which absolutely kills the myth that they fail to perform in March Madness.
“But wait, what about the past few years? They have been one seeds!” This is true. Four of the past five tournaments, Gonzaga has been ranked as a one seed. So what if we only look at those years? What you will find is that Gonzaga went 15 to four in those four years, winning 78.9 percent of their games.
Now, I know what you’re wondering. How do one seeds typically fare? Believe it or not, one seeds have won 78.8 percent of their games over the past 35 years. Even when Gonzaga is a top seed, they are still winning at the exact same rate that other top seeds are winning at!
All these numbers are great, but at the end of the day, the number that matters most of all is 0. Gonzaga has never won an NCAA championship, despite their historic run over the past half decade. They have been a one seed in four of the past five tournaments, and you would think that they would have won something by now, right?
Well first, let’s check how often one seeds win tournaments. Since the expansion, 22 of the 36 champions have been one seeds. If you spread that amongst the four top seeded teams, each one seed should have a 15.2 percent chance of winning the title for each year.
If you multiply that out, that would mean that if a team was a one seed for four years, you would give them a 48.3 percent chance of winning at least one championship. Again, let me emphasize this: if a team was a one seed for four years, it is a coin flip on whether or not they would win a single championship. Unfortunately, Gonzaga has been on the wrong end of this coin flip. Sure, teams exist to win championships, and Gonzaga has failed to do so. Nevertheless, this team is not “overrated.”
Gonzaga has outperformed other similar teams in terms of win percentage over the past decade. When Gonzaga has been a top seed, they have performed exactly as a top seed is expected to perform. And while they may not have a title, it isn’t a shocking development that a team has failed to win a championship as a top seed.
It is important to remember that the sample sizes of postseason sports are notoriously small. Each year, Gonzaga plays over 30 games to determine their seeding for the postseason. And each year, the entire success of their season is delineated to just a few games. Constructing complex narratives around these games is risky at best, and can likely lead you to falsely concluding that a team like Gonzaga is a total failure when in reality, they have performed exactly as expected.
Max Thompson is a junior at UT this year majoring in marketing, business analytics and entrepreneurship. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.