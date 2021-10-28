If you haven’t noticed by now, the Tennessee Volunteers are much better offensively this year than we have been in the past. According to ESPN, we had the 77th ranked offense in the nation last season. Despite losing a plethora of our offensive starters, coach Josh Heupel has completely turned the tide. Currently, we possess the 28th most efficient offense in the nation. Yes, you read that right. We are objectively less talented than before, but objectively better offensively. How is that possible? Well, let me explain.
First, a quick preface. This offensive breakdown is designed to be used for you in casual conversations at the bar, not in complex arguments with football coaches. I will be giving a broad overview of how Heupel’s offensive scheme works. With that in mind, allow me to take you behind the scenes of our brand new offense!
We Play Faster Than Ever
First, the main difference is tempo. On average, there is considerably less time between the end of one play and the snap for a new one now than in the past. That is entirely by design for multiple reasons. First, playing extremely fast forces the defense to run a simpler scheme. They generally don’t have time to prepare complex defensive plays if they only have 15-20 seconds to get in position. Second, playing fast forces the defense to not substitute players. If a defense tried to get a different player onto the field for competitive purposes, they would likely be too slow. Most importantly, however, it keeps the defense on their toes. Constantly pushing the offensive tempo can lead to miscommunications, missed assignments and so much more. We saw that just last week when we scored an easy touchdown because an Alabama player was not ready for the snap.
As a side note, this is also the single reason why we have seen more fake injuries against us this year than ever. These are used against us because it allows the defense to make substitutions and communicate real-time changes that they otherwise wouldn’t have been able to do. So be prepared for these faux injuries to continue occurring to us, just hopefully not as brutally obvious as those deployed by Lane Kiffin
We use our Quarterback in the Run Game
When Jeremy Pruitt was around, we employed a very pro-style offense. I’m not going to delve into the specifics of that, but the main takeaway was this: our quarterback was there to throw the ball, and throw the ball alone. This year, we have updated that. As you’ve seen, Hendon Hooker is heavily involved in the run game. That has meant both designing plays specifically for him to run, but also designing plays that allow him the option to either keep the ball or give it to another offensive player. Doing this forces defenses to account for types of plays that they did not have to worry about last year. Football is a complex game and if you can add a few extra things for a defense to worry about, it is considerably more likely that they will make mistakes.
Our Offense Has A Clear Vision
Before I explain this part, I want to remind you of the three fundamental offensive plays in football: Handing the ball off (run), throwing the ball (pass) or faking a handoff to subsequently throw the ball (play-action pass).
With that out the way, here is the truth: Heupel’s offensive is very simple. It is predicated off of 3 plays. First, we have the traditional “inside zone,” where the running back runs between the tackles, with the occasional option for our quarterback to keep it and run. Second, we have a quick screen. These are the plays when Hendon Hooker fakes a handoff and immediately throws it to a wide receiver standing at the line of scrimmage. Finally, we have traditional play action passes where Hooker fakes the handoff and looks to complete a throw downfield.
Now that may sound like an easy combination, but it is almost impossible to defend all 3. The threat of the traditional run combined with Hendon Hooker’s athleticism forces the defense to commit players towards the line of scrimmage by our offensive line. In addition, those quick screens to the sideline force two more things: defenders have to cover all 52.5 horizontal yards of the field, and they have to do that reasonably close to the wide receivers. That means that instead of lining up 10 yards away from a pass catcher, the opposing team’s cornerbacks have to be closer.
Finally, traditional play-action passes capitalize on each of those principles. With the linebackers playing the run, the middle of the field can be open behind them. With cornerbacks forced to be prepared for a “zero yard pass,” it is easier than ever for our receivers to beat them vertically.
Putting it all together
This is where the tempo returns, and here is what the dream offense looks like for us: We run our traditional inside zone handoff for a decent gain. In less than 10 seconds, we are back on the ball to begin the 2nd down and 5. There, we go immediately into a quick screen to the wide receiver on the sideline. With the defense unprepared, it’s an easy first down. Now, on the new 1st and 10, we go for the kill-shot: a play-action pass. With the linebackers playing the run and the corners scared of the screen, a receiver is able to run a skinny post right across the middle of the field for a 20 yard gain off of play action.
That may seem like a dream, but we have actually seen that sequence multiple times this year. Our simple offense allows us to play incredibly fast while forcing defenders to cover multiple things at once. Sure, we may not have the blue-chip roster than we have had in the past, but we are explosive nevertheless. Hopefully, we will be able to watch these fireworks continue when we square off against Kentucky on November 6. Until then, have a safe and happy Halloweekend!
Max Thompson is a junior at UT this year majoring in business management and journalism and electronic media. He can be reached at sthomp92@vols.utk.edu. Follow @The_Out_Route on Twitter for high-quality NFL analysis!
