It is an adage as old as time that says, “the journey of a thousand papers begins with the right coffee shop.”
With finals just around the corner, it’s becoming more pressing that UT students have an off-campus alternative to Hodges Library to study for tests and write papers.
Which is why today I will be highlighting one coffee shop in particular for your consideration, with a recommendation based off of four categories of coffee, atmosphere, focus-ability and barista service.
When UT students hear the words “Golden Roast” they typically think of the coffee shop just off of the Cumberland Strip, across from Panda-Cane’s and Chipotle.
Today, however, I will be reviewing Golden Roasts’ newest location in Marble City a few minutes from campus, just off of Sutherland Avenue.
Housed in what appears to be the basement of a literal house, Golden Roast Marble City is deceptively quaint on the outside. The inside, however, is a welcoming coffee shop that features some of the friendliest baristas, trendiest decorations and tastiest coffee in Knoxville.
If you’re anything like me and are currently sporting a checking account equal to the monthly membership fees of some Greek organizations, you’ll want to try to get the most bang your buck and order the cheapest drink on the menu. Thankfully, Golden Roast’s cheapest coffee, their small-size drip brew, comes in at a nice sum of two dollars and eighteen cents.
However, should you want something different than a simple drip coffee then Golden Roast’s industry-average ten drink menu will likely satisfy your cravings. A particular favorite of mine is their Bavarian Chocolate cold-brew.
Of course, if you want to stray off the beaten path and order a hot chocolate with a triple shot of espresso, the baristas will accommodate any request you might have.
It is my personal belief that the baristas are the gatekeepers of the world of coffee shops. They’re the difference between making you feel welcome at their coffee shop and making you feel like an uncultured coffee-peasant, unworthy to stand amidst their nitro-brew chugging, loafer-wearing, demi-god regulars.
Thankfully, the Golden Roast Marble City is in the former camp.
Asking an uninformed question about the coffee on the menu or committing any other coffee-related faux pas isn’t met with a disdainful response. The baristas at Golden Roast always offer the same, polite service that lends an inviting atmosphere to the customer.
The coffee shop with the best drinks and baristas but a lacking, comfortable décor is no suitable place to study. The aesthetics are one of the main reasons people choose to study at coffee shops rather than at libraries.
Golden Roast Marble City sports a pleasing, brick-wall hipster aesthetic that will be familiar to anyone that frequents other downtown-area coffee shops like Remedy or Honeybee.
What sets Marble City apart, however, is the impressive patio area that features a large gas-lit fire pit and generous amount of seating, both inside and out.
It is fairly common, however, to find an intimidating number of cars in the parking lot when you first pull up, often stretching off the pavement and into the grass.
Once you go in, you’ll be surprised at how well the Marble City location distributes the seating to allow for a large number of patrons while also responsibly enabling customers to social distance.
Even at the coffee shop’s busiest times, it’s not hard to find an empty table to hunker down on for a few hours to work.
With a relatively distraction-free work environment, it will be easy for anyone to focus for hours on end on school work.
The Golden Roast Marble City offers a refreshing alternative to their often jam-packed Melrose location with cheap, tasty coffee, satisfying interior decorations and welcoming baristas.
If you want to give Golden Roast Marble City a shot, check them out at 2558 Sutherland Avenue just down the road from the Young-Williams Animal Shelter.
Joshua Strange is a junior majoring in Journalism. He can be reached at jstran10@vols.utk.edu.
