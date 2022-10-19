Last week, the student interviews that I have been posting to TikTok hit over 100 million views. As incredibly grateful as I am for that, views should not be the primary metric for someone that wants to make videos. Let me explain:
When someone watches a video on TikTok (or any short-form video platform), they did not choose to watch that video. The algorithm decided to show the user that video because it believes it is the most effective piece of content to display to the user.
However, certain types of content can evoke very different emotions than others. Take the interviews I do, for example. They are not educational, motivational, or valuable for any other reason besides the entertainment of the viewer. The only “impact” that those videos tend to make is about 20 seconds of entertainment before being scrolled away from.
Other content styles are dramatically different. For example, take a popular creator, Timm Chiusano. Timm is a 45 year old corporate executive who makes detailed day-in-the-life videos while also providing life advice along the way. His videos are every bit as entertaining, but there is more “impact” with each one of his videos compared to my interviews.
As you watch more of his videos, you continue to build a deeper connection with him as a person. In other words, many people now watch his videos not just because of their quality, but because of their liking of Timm himself.
How does this translate into building a following? Well, Timm currently sits at 18.5 million likes. I currently have 32 million likes. However, because his content is more impactful to a viewer, those likes have earned him an audience of 619,000 people, compared to 210,000 for myself.
This means that a single like on a Timm Chiusano video is equal to more than four likes on my videos in terms of building a follower base.
There are a few primary ways to create “high impact” content that is more likely to build a following with:
- Providing value beyond just entertainment: Timm is a great example of how connected an audience can become with certain creators. Further, providing educational value is another very common route. Lawyers that provide legal tips, finance experts that help you save money, or even makeup artists providing tutorials are likely to get more buy-in from viewers.
- Giving people a direct reason to follow: there are multiple different ways to do this, but the most common one is a recurring series. If someone is making content that happens more than once, like a monthly trip or a weekly dinner, that is a great way to build a platform. For example, Anna Sitar’s recurring trips to Starbucks allowed viewers to connect with her, but also increased their chances of following to see more of the same style.
Regardless, I have learned the hard way that views are not the same as building a platform for yourself. If someone wants to chase clout, going for views is not a problem. However, if the goal is to build an audience — true impact should be the goal of each and every video.
