Tennessee fans were skeptical when Danny White hired his previous head coach at UCF, Josh Heupel. Many questioned why the undefeated 2017 UCF team he inherited from Scott Frost got worse every year. Others pointed to systemic defensive problems on Heupel’s teams resulting from the fast-paced offensive tempo.
Everything changed in 2021 when the Vols, who were picked to finish behind Missouri at SEC Media Days, exceeded expectations and finished third in the SEC East. Optimism turned to assurance with the addition of 2023 5-star QB Nico Iamaleava who is presumed to be the recipient of the $8 million NIL deal reported by the Athletic.
These high expectations are unwarranted. Tennessee’s lackluster defense and grueling schedule should result in another disappointing season in 2022.
While the Vols achieved the program single-season scoring record last year, ranking seventh in the country in total points scored, the fast-paced offense took a toll on the defense. Tennessee’s defense ranked 90th in the country in points allowed which could be credited to the offense's quick tempo. The only SEC teams that gave up more points were Missouri and Vanderbilt.
As the modern game evolves, the old-school adage “defense wins championships” remains mostly true. At a bare minimum, a competent defense is necessary to compete for a national title. In the last ten years, national champions have averaged ninth in points allowed. Half of them finished with the nation’s top-ranked defense. Even the worst defense that won a national title in the last decade, the 2019 LSU Tigers, was ranked 33rd. That number is a far cry from the Vols 90th defensive ranking last year.
Historically, every one of Heupel’s teams has underperformed on defense as a result of the offensive pace. In his three seasons as head coach, Heupel’s UCF teams ranked 36th, 42nd and 92nd in points allowed.
Shootouts may be entertaining for fans and spectators, but they can put the team in a risky situation. Take last year’s Music City Bowl, for example. Purdue QB Aidan O’Connell had averaged 265 yards/game last season, but he threw for 530 yards against the Vols and looked like a Heisman frontrunner.
It doesn’t help that the Vols lost key defensive players to the draft, including Alontae Taylor, Matthew Butler and Theo Jackson. If anything, the defense should be worse this year.
Regardless of the defensive problems, Tennessee’s schedule is brutal, ranked the fifth toughest in the country by USA Today. While the Vols are unranked in the AP preseason poll, Pitt comes in at 17th. Florida and Kentucky have potential top 10 NFL draft picks at QB. South Carolina added last year’s preseason Heisman favorite in the transfer portal. LSU is 45-5 in night games at home since 2005 and has arguably the best wide receivers in the SEC. Alabama and Georgia will simply drop two high safeties back in Cover 2 Shell all game and let their dominant defensive lines control the game.
The Vols 2023 recruiting class is ranked 13th nationally by On3. Recruits who are not satisfied with Tennessee’s season could decommit if they are not sold by what they see on the field. It has never been more critical to have a competitive season, but the tough schedule will make this more challenging.
Heupel has potential, but we have never seen one of his teams have a consistent defense. Until that happens, I have my doubts.
Prediction: 7-5
Daniel Scrugham is a senior studying business analytics and the author of the fantasy football column “Forecasting Fantasy.” He can be reached at dscrugha@vols.utk.edu.
