Hello there, friends. For today’s edition of that column where I simplify that rather scruffy city, I’d like to turn your eyes, stomachs and souls to Big Kahuna Wings. There are a tremendous number of fantastic chicken wing spots in the greater Knoxville area, Big Kahuna Wings just so happens to be my favorite.
Let’s talk about it.
Some things you need to know about Big Kahuna: All of their wings are dry rub, the dry rub in question is scarily scrumptious (boo!) and if you’re a wet wing purist, you won’t be after you’ve tasted these dry rub wings. I too was once skeptical of just how far one could push the flavor of un-sauced wings. The answer is quite far. That said, while the wings are 100% as edible and enjoyable as they come, Big Kahuna also boasts a tremendous selection of sauces for dunking the pre-seasoned wings in.
While narrowing your sauce selection can be a bit of a challenge, Big Kahuna offers a series of sauce “flights” such as the crowd favorites flight, ranch flight and the sweet/spicy flight. My personal favorite sauces are the Spicy Garlic and the Honey Barbecue Ranch. You really can’t go wrong, though. They also have quite a few options when it comes to the shape of the chicken wing. They have bone-in and boneless wings, but they also have serve the “Big Kahuna Wing,” which is basically a full chicken wing sold by the pound. I tend to order the traditional bone-in and boneless, but if you’ve never gone, it’s definitely something worth experiencing.
The pricing is also quite reasonable! The more wings you order, the less you pay per wing. Without a doubt, the best way to experience Big Kahuna Wings is with your 10 closest friends, acquaintances, classmates, neighbors or distant relatives. That way you can each pick out a sauce or two that you like and order a mountain of wings for cheap. It’s also quite fun watching the stack evaporate before your eyes in mere moments.
For your non-chicken wing appreciating friends, Big Kahuna Wings has plenty of excellent alternatives. While I can’t personally attest to their quality, I imagine their burgers, sandwiches, salads and cauliflower wings are equally as tasty even if they’re just half as good as the wings. Their french fries are also of supreme quality. I’ve only tried the loaded potato fries, but I imagine they’re all excellent.
While the distance from campus may be a deterrent for some, since the wings are served dry with dipping sauces on the side, Big Kahuna makes for great takeout or delivery. This is perfect for game days, movie nights and big get togethers. Plus, they cater!
Eating in the restaurant is a lot of fun, however. Located near West Town Mall, there’s always something going on. There are usually quite a few people eating there, but it’s never too busy to get a seat. It’s also a great place to watch a game, and they’ve got trivia nights every Tuesday!
Big Kahuna Wings is, in my humblest of opinions, the most essential chicken wing restaurant in Knoxville. If you ever find yourself in a crowd of starving people, be sure to load up the bus and roll on over to Big Kahuna. See you next week!
Fulton Myrick is a sophomore at UT this year majoring in journalism and cinema studies. He can be reached at rmyrick@vols.utk.edu.
Columns and letters of The Daily Beacon are the views of the individual and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Beacon or the Beacon's editorial staff.