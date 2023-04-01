The following content is satirical and fictional. Any resemblance to a student, staff or faculty member is coincidental.
As students prepare to go on spring recess next week, some have begun to question the timing of the break. After all, spring break was just two weeks ago and another break could be more beneficial further down the line in the semester.
“I’m not tired enough for a break yet,” James Graham, a freshman exploratory major, said. “Yeah, I’m always tired because I’m a college student, but I was just at home relaxing during spring break.”
In a panel discussion with concerned students, Arnold Simmons, assistant director of holidays and student relaxation at UT, explained the timing.
“I understand that this feels like a quick turnaround,” Simmons said. “We thought that this time would be best for the students of this university, who enjoy getting to be with their families on the first Sunday after the full Moon that occurs on or after the spring equinox.”
That statement caught the attention of many students, including Lynette Moran, a senior religious studies major, who expressed concerns about religious plurality.
Simmons denied that spring recess had anything to do with religion, but said that the university is working hard to recognize all faiths.
“We’ve been attempting to organize an event for Ramadan, perhaps a luncheon or a mixer, to recognize other religions on this holiday,” Simmons said.
“I didn’t mean to say holiday in that way. I just meant…the recess.”
Director of Holidays and Student Relaxation Jeannie Campbell echoed Simmons’ sentiments.
“This break has nothing to do with any religious holidays, Christian, Islamic or otherwise,” Simmons said. “The spring recess gives students three days to rest and sleep before coming back to life and finishing their work on Earth.”
The conversation ended relatively soon after that, with the department of holidays and student relaxation leaving the area with one final statement to students: “Have a good Friday.”
Another student, Gary Jensen, also a senior studying Religious Studies, jumped in.
“Next thing you know, the university is going to hold a discussion about the history of slavery in Tennessee on Passover or have a showing of Midsommar on Litha. Maybe they’ll knock down Henson Hall on Tisha B’Av.”
“Better yet,” Moran added, “I hear they’re holding a bonfire on Ash Wednesday next year. I can’t wait to go to that!”
Though the university denied that spring recess is affiliated with a major Christian holiday, the correlation between the two events is difficult to ignore. Regardless of the correlation, UT wishes its students and faculty a very happy Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. They hope that students will remain both solemn and vigilant during this break, as they recharge for their studies in the following weeks.
