The following content is satirical and fictional. Any resemblance to a student, staff or faculty member is coincidental.
In the age of player empowerment in college athletics, NIL has become a gateway for student athletes to profit off their name and for businesses to promote their product or service.
Junior golfer Kenneth Morley is facing suspension after showing up to Tennessee’s Friday match inebriated, according to a statement released by UT Athletics.
Morley, a supply chain management major from Gallatin, Tennessee, was noticeably intoxicated as the Vols took on UT Martin in a home match. Surprisingly, Morley still managed to score a 71 and was fourth overall in the match.
“It was one of the best performances he’s had all season,” said John Craig, assistant to the equipment manager. “He told me before the match that he was feeling good. I didn’t realize at the time just how good he was feeling.”
The suspension comes shortly after Morley singed an NIL deal with local bar and campus favorite Cool Beans.
In signing the deal, Cool Beans promised Morley half-priced drafts and buy-one-get-one rum and cokes in exchange for Morley spending at least three nights a week at Cool Beans, which Morley said he already did anyway.
“He was in here all the time and eventually he told me he was on the golf team,” said Mike Bradley, a senior criminal justice major and bartender at Cool Beans said. “I told the manager he seemed like a good fit for an NIL deal and we made it happen.”
Dylan Allen, Morley’s teammate, said he and Morley had gone to Cool Beans in the early afternoon for “one drink” a few hours before the match.
“Things started to go south when he ordered a lemon drop,” Allen said. “Next thing you know he was five drinks deep and past the point of no return.”
After over two hours spent at Cool Beans, Morley and Allen made their way to the team bus to depart for the match, which took place at Jumping Cricket Country Club in Sevierville. Allen said Morley kept his composure and was not obviously drunk on the way to the match.
“I thought I smelled alcohol, but I figured it was just my flask in my golf bag,” putting coach Brian Johnston said.
Upon arriving to the course, teammates began to grow suspicious of Morley’s state, but most shook it off, claiming Morley’s behavior was normal for his “zany” personality.
Morley made it through all 18 holes unnoticed and coaches even noticed he was more locked in than usual, but things went awry when Morley dropped his golf bag, revealing several empty cans of VooDoo Ranger, a popular brand of IPAs.
Officials pulled Morley aside and he tried to explain his case, but with clear-cut evidence, a suspension was inevitable.
“There’s no room for this kind of behavior in collegiate golf,” one official said. “Everyone knows we have a strict Michelob Ultra-only policy while on the course.”
While Morley’s suspension details remain unclear, what has been made clear is that his NIL deal with Cool Beans will remain unaffected.
“We stand behind Kenneth’s actions and have no plans to end our partnership with him,” Cool Beans owner Doug Michaels said.
The university's administration has yet to comment on the incident, but rumors are swirling that they may consider appealing the suspension, claiming that Morley’s inebriated state had no negative impact on his performance and that there is room for alcohol on the golf course.
Morley’s outstanding performance has become a viral sensation on social media, with fans sharing their own stories of drunken performances. Legendary golfer John Daly even reached out via Twitter to show his support for Morley.
“Suspending a kid for having a few beers on the course is bullshit,” Daly said in a tweet. “I won five PGA tours piss drunk. Let the kids have fun!”
Disclaimer: Cool Beans does not currently have NIL partnerships with UT students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.