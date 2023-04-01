The following content is satirical and fictional. Any resemblance to a student, staff or faculty member is coincidental.
As Women’s History Month draws to a close, one UT student wants to make sure everyone knows he partook in it.
Kyle Kyleson, a sophomore majoring in journalism and electronic media, identifies as one of several men at UT. Despite this, he says he also identifies as a proud feminist because of the women in his life.
While proudly showing off his Bumble direct messages, Kyleson explained his passion for Women’s History Month.
“I’m probably the biggest feminist you’ll meet on campus,” Kyleson said. “I have tons of female friends, and some of my favorite people are women. My mom’s a woman, and I love my mom.”
Kyleson’s mother, Karen Kyleson, confirmed the statement.
“I am, in fact, a woman,” Karen Kyleson said.
Kyle Kyleson declined to identify any of his female friends for the story, citing that they “all go to a different school.”
During March, Kyleson engaged in a variety of activities to illustrate his devotion to Women’s History Month. He was frequently seen wearing a Ruth Bader Ginsberg t-shirt, and he regularly reposted inspirational quotes from women to his social media audience of 4,000 followers. He says he is particularly proud of a post he shared featuring a quote from Marsha P. Johnson, one of the foremost figures to emerge out of the Stonewall Riots of 1969.
On March 31, Kyleson showed off a new tattoo on Instagram, which reads “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” The quote is attributed to former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. The “o” in “inferior” is a stylized Venus sign, a popular symbol for femininity and womanhood.
Women’s History Month is observed every March and sheds light on contributions made by women across history and in contemporary times. It was first celebrated in 1981, when Congress and then-president Jimmy Carter authorized the first “Women’s History Week.” It gradually expanded to encompass the entire month, a fact Kyleson believes was a baby step in the right direction.
“We should really be celebrating herstory all year round,” he said.
Kyleson is currently buzzing with excitement for May 1, which heralds the beginning of Asian and Pacific American Heritage Month. He plans to celebrate by drinking boba every day and moaning about how disappointed he will be if he cannot vote for Kamala Harris in the next presidential election.
