After the last exhaust fume cleared from the Tennessee River following the 53rd annual Bassmaster Classic, the only bass to survive the weekend is taking time to reflect on his new reality.
Little Duggy, a smallmouth bass who lives mostly by a support of the Gay Street Bridge, said he woke up Monday morning to a nightmare.
“I went to go see Uncle Billy and he wasn’t wedged between the two big boulders like he always was,” Mr. Duggy said in a statement to the Daily Beacon. “I guess he was one of the last ones to get reeled in.”
It wasn’t long into the competition, described as the Super Bowl of bass fishing, that Duggy realized the prowess of the competitors, who traveled from all over the world to spend the weekend fishing, shopping and stimulating to the local economy.
"They got Jimmy the first day, and I thought, hell, if they can get Jimmy, these good 'ole boys could get any of us,” Duggy said. "But I really never woulda thought I'd be the last man swimming."
Duggy is small and unimposing. He said that growing up, he was picked on for his size by the bigger fish. Now, he said he has very complicated feelings about his stature. One the one hand, it made him undesirable to the fishers, but on the other hand, he now has to live knowing that all of his friends and family are in styrofoam coolers and plastic bags in the beds of pickup trucks.
For the fish who populate the Tennessee River as it winds by Knoxville, the University of Tennessee is an imposing and mysterious collection of structures. Duggy and his friends called Neyland Stadium “the big one” and Thompson-Boling Arena the “big beige one.”
On the final day of the competition, as the winners were crowned in the arena, Mr. Duggy overheard the festivities.
"I popped my head out the water, and I could hear screaming from the big beige one and I knew they was celebratin' cause they got Mama," Mr. Duggy said.
Veronica McDaniels, a catfish who is neighbors with Duggy, said she is sorry to see him go through such grief.
“I know what it’s like to be swimming by a friend and then suddenly they don’t answer you, and you’re like, what the heck, why aren’t they answering me, and then you look and they’re just gone,” Ms. McDaniels said.
It may take a long time for Little Duggy to find a mate who can help him start to repopulate the river, but he is undaunted by the task.
“I used to never think I could find love,” Duggy said. “You know what they say about how there’s always so many fish in the sea and all that. I never really thought that was true. Now it’s especially not true.”
